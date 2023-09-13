Portfolio Update

| Portfolio company
| Sector
| Book cost (£'000)
| Movement in valuation (£'000)
| Fair Value
(£'000)
| Ergomed plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 784
| 4,484
| 5,268
| Hasgrove plc1
| Unquoted Investment
| 153
| 4,190
| 4,343
| Breedon Group plc
| Construction & Materials
| 573
| 2,902
| 3,475
| Judges Scientific plc
| Electronic & Electrical Equipment
| 188
| 2,673
| 2,861
| Equipmake Holdings plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 1,300
| 1,421
| 2,721
| PoHoldings Ltd1
| Unquoted Investment
| 1,060
| 1,419
| 2,479
| IDOX plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 356
| 1,997
| 2,353
| Learning Technologies Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 701
| 1,618
| 2,319
| Craneware plc
| Health Care Providers
| 479
| 1,646
| 2,125
| SDI Group plc
| Electronic & Electrical Equipment
| 119
| 1,860
| 1,979
| Netcall plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 356
| 1,588
| 1,944
| Sosandar plc
| Retailers
| 1,235
| 673
| 1,908
| Brooks Macdonald Group plc
| Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
| 610
| 948
| 1,558
| Animalcare Group plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 824
| 620
| 1,444
| GB Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 337
| 1,042
| 1,379
| Vertu Motors plc
| Retailers
| 777
| 532
| 1,309
| Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc
| Medical Equipment & Services
| 1,437
| (146)
| 1,291
| Maxcyte Inc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 690
| 463
| 1,153
| Spectral MD Holdings Ltd1
| Health Care Providers
| 1,410
| (311)
| 1,099
| PCI-Pal plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 732
| 281
| 1,013
| Nexteq plc
| Technology Hardware
| 338
| 653
| 991
| EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
| Medical Equipment & Services
| 737
| 225
| 962
| Next 15 Group plc
| Media
| 302
| 619
| 921
| Diaceutics plc
| Health Care Providers
| 620
| 196
| 816
| Itaconix plc
| Industrial
| 1,059
| (249)
| 810
| Access Intelligence plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 501
| 155
| 656
| Clean Power Hydrogen plc
| Alternative Energy
| 1,200
| (573)
| 627
| Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 302
| 319
| 621
| Ilika plc
| Electronic & Electrical Equipment
| 706
| (87)
| 619
| Feedback plc
| Medical Equipment & Services
| 1,000
| (396)
| 604
| Libertine Holdings plc
| Industrial Engineering
| 2,000
| (1,400)
| 600
| Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc
| Health Care Providers
| 400
| 149
| 549
| Gamma Communications plc
| Telecommunications Service Providers
| 183
| 345
| 528
| Ixplc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 697
| (224)
| 473
| LungLife AI Inc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 1,386
| (937)
| 449
| RWS Holdings plc
| Industrial Support Services
| 143
| 295
| 438
| Oberon Investments Group plc
| Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
| 576
| (147)
| 429
| Osirium Technologies plc (Loan notes)
| Software & Computer Services
| 400
| –
| 400
| Gooch & Housego plc
| Technology Hardware & Equipment
| 281
| 115
| 396
| TPXimpact Holdings plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 653
| (327)
| 326
| ENGAGE XR Holdings plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 1,253
| (934)
| 319
| Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
| Medical Equipment & Services
| 190
| 101
| 291
| Mattioli Woods plc
| Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
| 101
| 182
| 283
| Crimson Tide plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 378
| (101)
| 277
| Velocity Composites plc
| Aerospace & Defence
| 533
| (270)
| 263
| Evgen Pharma plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 700
| (437)
| 263
| Creo Medical Group plc
| Medical Equipment & Services
| 981
| (730)
| 251
| Gear4music Holdings plc
| Leisure Goods
| 353
| (104)
| 249
| MyCelx Technologies Corporation
| Oil, Gas & Coal
| 980
| (752)
| 228
| DP Poland plc
| Travel & Leisure
| 678
| (454)
| 224
| Restore plc
| Industrial Support Services
| 171
| 36
| 207
| GENinCode plc
| Medical Equipment & Services
| 800
| (596)
| 204
| Renalytix plc
| Health Care Providers
| 228
| (30)
| 198
| KRM22 plc
| Closed End Investments
| 454
| (259)
| 195
| Verici Dx plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 444
| (249)
| 195
| Northcoders Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 253
| (93)
| 160
| Polarean Imaging plc
| Medical Equipment & Services
| 458
| (305)
| 153
| GlanHoldings plc
| Industrial Support Services
| 782
| (636)
| 146
| Gelion plc
| Electronic & Electrical Equipment
| 760
| (624)
| 136
| Velocys plc
| Alternative Energy
| 664
| (530)
| 134
| Cordel Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 296
| (188)
| 108
| Eluceda Limited1
| Unquoted Investment
| 200
| (92)
| 108
| The Food Marketplace Ltd1
| Unquoted Investment
| 200
| (100)
| 100
| ReNeuron Group plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 990
| (892)
| 98
| Strip Tinning Holdings plc
| Electronic & Electrical Equipment
| 337
| (246)
| 91
| XP Factory PLC
| Travel & Leisure
| 659
| (576)
| 83
| DXS International plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 200
| (125)
| 75
| Enteq Upstream plc
| Oil, Gas & Coal
| 687
| (632)
| 55
| Mears Group plc
| Industrial Support Services
| 51
| (1)
| 50
| Falanx Cyber Security Limited
| Industrial Support Services
| 600
| (560)
| 40
| Fusion Antibodies plc
| Health Care Providers
| 497
| (460)
| 37
| WANdiplc
| Software & Computer Services
| 52
| (17)
| 35
| Abingdon Health plc
| Medical Equipment & Services
| 347
| (313)
| 34
| 1Spatial plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 200
| (169)
| 31
| Rosslyn Data Technologies plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 286
| (260)
| 26
| Genedrive Plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 145
| (122)
| 23
| Tasty plc
| Travel & Leisure
| 336
| (317)
| 19
| Rated People Ltd1
| Unquoted Investment
| 236
| (222)
| 14
| Osirium Technologies plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 900
| (892)
| 8
| LoopUp Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 197
| (193)
| 4
| Haydale Graphene Industries plc
| Industrial Materials
| 399
| (396)
| 3
| Trackwise Designs plc
| Technology Hardware & Equipment
| 1,289
| (1,286)
| 3
| Microsaic Systems plc
| Electronic & Electrical Equipment
| 922
| (921)
| 1
| Location Sciences Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 509
| (509)
| –
| Airnow plc
| Unquoted Investment
| 838
| (838)
| –
| The British Honey Company plc
| General Retailers
| 880
| (880)
| –
Since 31 July 2023 OctoAIM VCT 2 plc has made £0.3 million investments and £0.1 million disposals.
Since 31 July 2023 there has been a disposal of £0.1 million from the current asset investments.
There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2023.