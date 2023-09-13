(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octo AIM VCT 2 plc Portfolio Update The investment portfolio of OctoAIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Company') as at 13 September 2023 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2023):

Portfolio company Sector Book cost (£'000) Movement in valuation (£'000) Fair Value

(£'000) Ergomed plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 784 4,484 5,268 Hasgrove plc1 Unquoted Investment 153 4,190 4,343 Breedon Group plc Construction & Materials 573 2,902 3,475 Judges Scientific plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 188 2,673 2,861 Equipmake Holdings plc Software & Computer Services 1,300 1,421 2,721 PoHoldings Ltd1 Unquoted Investment 1,060 1,419 2,479 IDOX plc Software & Computer Services 356 1,997 2,353 Learning Technologies Group plc Software & Computer Services 701 1,618 2,319 Craneware plc Health Care Providers 479 1,646 2,125 SDI Group plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 119 1,860 1,979 Netcall plc Software & Computer Services 356 1,588 1,944 Sosandar plc Retailers 1,235 673 1,908 Brooks Macdonald Group plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 610 948 1,558 Animalcare Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 824 620 1,444 GB Group plc Software & Computer Services 337 1,042 1,379 Vertu Motors plc Retailers 777 532 1,309 Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 1,437 (146) 1,291 Maxcyte Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 690 463 1,153 Spectral MD Holdings Ltd1 Health Care Providers 1,410 (311) 1,099 PCI-Pal plc Software & Computer Services 732 281 1,013 Nexteq plc Technology Hardware 338 653 991 EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Medical Equipment & Services 737 225 962 Next 15 Group plc Media 302 619 921 Diaceutics plc Health Care Providers 620 196 816 Itaconix plc Industrial 1,059 (249) 810 Access Intelligence plc Software & Computer Services 501 155 656 Clean Power Hydrogen plc Alternative Energy 1,200 (573) 627 Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software & Computer Services 302 319 621 Ilika plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 706 (87) 619 Feedback plc Medical Equipment & Services 1,000 (396) 604 Libertine Holdings plc Industrial Engineering 2,000 (1,400) 600 Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health Care Providers 400 149 549 Gamma Communications plc Telecommunications Service Providers 183 345 528 Ixplc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 697 (224) 473 LungLife AI Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,386 (937) 449 RWS Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 143 295 438 Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 576 (147) 429 Osirium Technologies plc (Loan notes) Software & Computer Services 400 – 400 Gooch & Housego plc Technology Hardware & Equipment 281 115 396 TPXimpact Holdings plc Software & Computer Services 653 (327) 326 ENGAGE XR Holdings plc Software & Computer Services 1,253 (934) 319 Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 190 101 291 Mattioli Woods plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 101 182 283 Crimson Tide plc Software & Computer Services 378 (101) 277 Velocity Composites plc Aerospace & Defence 533 (270) 263 Evgen Pharma plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 700 (437) 263 Creo Medical Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 981 (730) 251 Gear4music Holdings plc Leisure Goods 353 (104) 249 MyCelx Technologies Corporation Oil, Gas & Coal 980 (752) 228 DP Poland plc Travel & Leisure 678 (454) 224 Restore plc Industrial Support Services 171 36 207 GENinCode plc Medical Equipment & Services 800 (596) 204 Renalytix plc Health Care Providers 228 (30) 198 KRM22 plc Closed End Investments 454 (259) 195 Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 444 (249) 195 Northcoders Group plc Software & Computer Services 253 (93) 160 Polarean Imaging plc Medical Equipment & Services 458 (305) 153 GlanHoldings plc Industrial Support Services 782 (636) 146 Gelion plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 760 (624) 136 Velocys plc Alternative Energy 664 (530) 134 Cordel Group plc Software & Computer Services 296 (188) 108 Eluceda Limited1 Unquoted Investment 200 (92) 108 The Food Marketplace Ltd1 Unquoted Investment 200 (100) 100 ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 990 (892) 98 Strip Tinning Holdings plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 337 (246) 91 XP Factory PLC Travel & Leisure 659 (576) 83 DXS International plc Software & Computer Services 200 (125) 75 Enteq Upstream plc Oil, Gas & Coal 687 (632) 55 Mears Group plc Industrial Support Services 51 (1) 50 Falanx Cyber Security Limited Industrial Support Services 600 (560) 40 Fusion Antibodies plc Health Care Providers 497 (460) 37 WANdiplc Software & Computer Services 52 (17) 35 Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment & Services 347 (313) 34 1Spatial plc Software & Computer Services 200 (169) 31 Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software & Computer Services 286 (260) 26 Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 145 (122) 23 Tasty plc Travel & Leisure 336 (317) 19 Rated People Ltd1 Unquoted Investment 236 (222) 14 Osirium Technologies plc Software & Computer Services 900 (892) 8 LoopUp Group plc Software & Computer Services 197 (193) 4 Haydale Graphene Industries plc Industrial Materials 399 (396) 3 Trackwise Designs plc Technology Hardware & Equipment 1,289 (1,286) 3 Microsaic Systems plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 922 (921) 1 Location Sciences Group plc Software & Computer Services 509 (509) – Airnow plc Unquoted Investment 838 (838) – The British Honey Company plc General Retailers 880 (880) –

1 Denotes unlisted company

Since 31 July 2023 OctoAIM VCT 2 plc has made £0.3 million investments and £0.1 million disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:



are quoted on public markets;

represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:



Breedon Group – Jersey

Maxcyte Inc – USA

VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland

Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands

Mycelx – USA

GlanHoldings plc – Republic of Ireland

Spectral MD Holdings Ltd – USA

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Portfolio company Book cost (£'000) Fair Value (£'000) FP OctoMicrocap Growth Fund 5,012 5,565 FP OctoMulti Cap Income Fund 4,057 4,195 FP OctoFuture Generations Fund 720 593 BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund 6,425 6,425 HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund 6,426 6,426

Since 31 July 2023 there has been a disposal of £0.1 million from the current asset investments.

The capitalisation of OctoAIM VCT 2 plc as at 31 July 2023 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £'000s Called up Equity Share Capital 16 Legal reserves 0 Other reserves 85,840 Total 85,856

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2023.