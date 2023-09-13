Wednesday, 13 September 2023 08:13 GMT

Portfolio Update


9/13/2023 12:17:08 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octo AIM VCT 2 plc

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of OctoAIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Company') as at 13 September 2023 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2023):

Portfolio company Sector Book cost (£'000) Movement in valuation (£'000) Fair Value
(£'000)
Ergomed plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 784 4,484 5,268
Hasgrove plc1 Unquoted Investment 153 4,190 4,343
Breedon Group plc Construction & Materials 573 2,902 3,475
Judges Scientific plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 188 2,673 2,861
Equipmake Holdings plc Software & Computer Services 1,300 1,421 2,721
PoHoldings Ltd1 Unquoted Investment 1,060 1,419 2,479
IDOX plc Software & Computer Services 356 1,997 2,353
Learning Technologies Group plc Software & Computer Services 701 1,618 2,319
Craneware plc Health Care Providers 479 1,646 2,125
SDI Group plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 119 1,860 1,979
Netcall plc Software & Computer Services 356 1,588 1,944
Sosandar plc Retailers 1,235 673 1,908
Brooks Macdonald Group plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 610 948 1,558
Animalcare Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 824 620 1,444
GB Group plc Software & Computer Services 337 1,042 1,379
Vertu Motors plc Retailers 777 532 1,309
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 1,437 (146) 1,291
Maxcyte Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 690 463 1,153
Spectral MD Holdings Ltd1 Health Care Providers 1,410 (311) 1,099
PCI-Pal plc Software & Computer Services 732 281 1,013
Nexteq plc Technology Hardware 338 653 991
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Medical Equipment & Services 737 225 962
Next 15 Group plc Media 302 619 921
Diaceutics plc Health Care Providers 620 196 816
Itaconix plc Industrial 1,059 (249) 810
Access Intelligence plc Software & Computer Services 501 155 656
Clean Power Hydrogen plc Alternative Energy 1,200 (573) 627
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software & Computer Services 302 319 621
Ilika plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 706 (87) 619
Feedback plc Medical Equipment & Services 1,000 (396) 604
Libertine Holdings plc Industrial Engineering 2,000 (1,400) 600
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health Care Providers 400 149 549
Gamma Communications plc Telecommunications Service Providers 183 345 528
Ixplc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 697 (224) 473
LungLife AI Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,386 (937) 449
RWS Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 143 295 438
Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 576 (147) 429
Osirium Technologies plc (Loan notes) Software & Computer Services 400 400
Gooch & Housego plc Technology Hardware & Equipment 281 115 396
TPXimpact Holdings plc Software & Computer Services 653 (327) 326
ENGAGE XR Holdings plc Software & Computer Services 1,253 (934) 319
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 190 101 291
Mattioli Woods plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 101 182 283
Crimson Tide plc Software & Computer Services 378 (101) 277
Velocity Composites plc Aerospace & Defence 533 (270) 263
Evgen Pharma plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 700 (437) 263
Creo Medical Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 981 (730) 251
Gear4music Holdings plc Leisure Goods 353 (104) 249
MyCelx Technologies Corporation Oil, Gas & Coal 980 (752) 228
DP Poland plc Travel & Leisure 678 (454) 224
Restore plc Industrial Support Services 171 36 207
GENinCode plc Medical Equipment & Services 800 (596) 204
Renalytix plc Health Care Providers 228 (30) 198
KRM22 plc Closed End Investments 454 (259) 195
Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 444 (249) 195
Northcoders Group plc Software & Computer Services 253 (93) 160
Polarean Imaging plc Medical Equipment & Services 458 (305) 153
GlanHoldings plc Industrial Support Services 782 (636) 146
Gelion plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 760 (624) 136
Velocys plc Alternative Energy 664 (530) 134
Cordel Group plc Software & Computer Services 296 (188) 108
Eluceda Limited1 Unquoted Investment 200 (92) 108
The Food Marketplace Ltd1 Unquoted Investment 200 (100) 100
ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 990 (892) 98
Strip Tinning Holdings plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 337 (246) 91
XP Factory PLC Travel & Leisure 659 (576) 83
DXS International plc Software & Computer Services 200 (125) 75
Enteq Upstream plc Oil, Gas & Coal 687 (632) 55
Mears Group plc Industrial Support Services 51 (1) 50
Falanx Cyber Security Limited Industrial Support Services 600 (560) 40
Fusion Antibodies plc Health Care Providers 497 (460) 37
WANdiplc Software & Computer Services 52 (17) 35
Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment & Services 347 (313) 34
1Spatial plc Software & Computer Services 200 (169) 31
Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software & Computer Services 286 (260) 26
Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 145 (122) 23
Tasty plc Travel & Leisure 336 (317) 19
Rated People Ltd1 Unquoted Investment 236 (222) 14
Osirium Technologies plc Software & Computer Services 900 (892) 8
LoopUp Group plc Software & Computer Services 197 (193) 4
Haydale Graphene Industries plc Industrial Materials 399 (396) 3
Trackwise Designs plc Technology Hardware & Equipment 1,289 (1,286) 3
Microsaic Systems plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 922 (921) 1
Location Sciences Group plc Software & Computer Services 509 (509)
Airnow plc Unquoted Investment 838 (838)
The British Honey Company plc General Retailers 880 (880)

1 Denotes unlisted company

Since 31 July 2023 OctoAIM VCT 2 plc has made £0.3 million investments and £0.1 million disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

  • are quoted on public markets;
  • represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and
  • are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Breedon Group – Jersey
Maxcyte Inc – USA
VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland
Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands
Mycelx – USA
GlanHoldings plc – Republic of Ireland
Spectral MD Holdings Ltd – USA

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Portfolio company Book cost (£'000) Fair Value (£'000)
FP OctoMicrocap Growth Fund 5,012 5,565
FP OctoMulti Cap Income Fund 4,057 4,195
FP OctoFuture Generations Fund 720 593
BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund 6,425 6,425
HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund 6,426 6,426

Since 31 July 2023 there has been a disposal of £0.1 million from the current asset investments.

The capitalisation of OctoAIM VCT 2 plc as at 31 July 2023 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £'000s
Called up Equity Share Capital 16
Legal reserves 0
Other reserves 85,840
Total 85,856

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2023.

MENAFN13092023004107003653ID1107061744

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search