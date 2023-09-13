Nomination Committee Appointed For Coinshares International Limited Ahead Of The 2024 Annual General Meeting

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting has been determined to consist of the following persons, who together represent approximately 51.32 per cent of the number of shares and votes in the Company as per 31 August 2023:



Michael Carlton, appointed by Daniel Masters, Chair of the Nomination Committee

Gunther Thumann, appointed by Mognetti Partners Limited

Paul Davidson, appointed by Russell Newton Johan Lundberg, representative of the Board of Directors of CoinShares International Limited

The Nomination Committee's recommendations will be presented in the Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting as well as on the Company's website: . CoinShares International Limited's Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on 31 May 2024.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so to the Chair of the Board by sending an email to . In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider a proposal, it must submit well in advance of the Annual General Meeting, but by 12 April 2024 at the latest.