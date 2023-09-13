Result Of Agm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thames Ventures VCT 2 Plc
(the“ Company ”)
(CRN: 06789187)
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
AGM STATEMENT
13 SEPTEMBER 2023
The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 September 2023 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.
Proxy votes were received in representing 2.7% of the issued share capital as at 8 September 2023. The proxy voting was as follows:
| Resolution
| Votes For (%)
| Votes at Discretion of Chair (%)
| Votes Against (%)
| 1
| 96.9%
| 2.3%
| 0.8%
| 2
| 92.7%
| 2.8%
| 4.5%
| 3
| 92.1%
| 2.9%
| 5.0%
| 4
| 95.1%
| 2.3%
| 2.6%
| 5
| 88.4%
| 3.1%
| 8.5%
| 6
| 91.9%
| 3.0%
| 5.1%
| 7
| 94.2%
| 3.0%
| 2.8%
| 8
| 95.4%
| 3.0%
| 1.6%
| 9
| 94.1%
| 4.2%
| 1.7%
| 10
| 88.7%
| 2.4%
| 8.9%
| 11
| 92.2%
| 3.2%
| 4.6%
| 12
| 94.9%
| 3.1%
| 2.0%
A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R.
