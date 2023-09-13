Result Of Agm

(CRN: 06789187)

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

AGM STATEMENT

13 SEPTEMBER 2023

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 September 2023 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in representing 2.7% of the issued share capital as at 8 September 2023. The proxy voting was as follows: