True Tickets Signs Partnership With Los Angeles' Iconic Center Theatre Group

As one of the nation's most influential non-profit theatre companies, Center Theatre Group proudly continues its 50-year tradition of using the art of theatre to broaden horizons and illuminate new perspectives. Its award-winning venues have been graced by a veritable who's-who of the entertainment world (including Annette Bening, Constance Wu, Elizabeth Taylor, Jack Lemmon, James Gandolfini, Mary Louise Parker, and Neil Patrick Harris), have played host to world premieres by playwrights such as Neil Simon, and have been home to a number of musicals that moved to Broadway.

True Tickets seamlessly integrates into the Tessitura Network's CRM system, delivering an innovative solution that empowers and solves critical problems for event organizers, allowing them to prevent fraud and create and assign rules related to the sharing of digital tickets. Its services are available today to more than 700 arts and cultural institutions around the world.

“Center Theatre Group has such a rich and storied history, and we're proud to work with a partner who will providewith best-in-class ticketing technology as we move into the next chapter of entertainment and audience engagement,” said Meghan Pressman, Managing Director/CEO, Centre Theatre Group.

“For over half a century, Center Theatre Group has entertained and inspired audiences as one of our country's most iconic theatre companies,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets.“We are thrilled to partner with this Los Angeles institution to innovate the ticketing experience for its patrons - making it a process that's safe, convenient, and secure from the time the ticket is purchased to the moment the ticket holder steps through the door to attend a long-awaited show.”

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love.

For additional information, please visit True-Tickets

About Center Theatre Group

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading not-for-profit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Artistic Director Snehal Desai, Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman, and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the country's leading producers of ambitinew works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics, and circumstances to serve Los Angeles. Founded in 1967, Center Theatre Group was led by Founding Artistic Director Gordon Davidson until 2005 when Michael Ritchie was the artistic director until his retirement in 2021; Snehal Desai was appointed the organization's next artistic director in 2023. Center Theatre Group has produced more than 700 productions across its three stages, including such iconic shows as“Zoot Suit;”“Angels in America;”“The Kentucky Cycle;”“Biloxi Blues;”“Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992;”“Children of a Lesser God;”“Curtains;”“The Drowsy Chaperone;”“9 to 5: The Musical;” and“Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo.”