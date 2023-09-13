Company Secretary Change

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 13 September 2023
Thames Ventures VCT 2 Plc
(the“ Company ”)
(CRN: 06789187)
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office
Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc is pleased to announce that Foresight Group LLP has been appointed as Company Secretary effective from 12 September 2023, succeeding Grant Whitehouse. The Board would like to express its thanks to Grant for his contributions to the Company over the years.
The Company also announces that effective from today, its registered office has changed to:
Foresight Group LLP
The Shard
32 London Bridge Street
London
SE1 9SG
The Directors accept responsibility for this announcement.
