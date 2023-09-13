Company Secretary Change

Thames Ventures VCT 2 Plc

(the“ Company ”)

(CRN: 06789187)

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc is pleased to announce that Foresight Group LLP has been appointed as Company Secretary effective from 12 September 2023, succeeding Grant Whitehouse. The Board would like to express its thanks to Grant for his contributions to the Company over the years.

The Company also announces that effective from today, its registered office has changed to:

Foresight Group LLP

The Shard

32 London Bridge Street

London

SE1 9SG

The Directors accept responsibility for this announcement.