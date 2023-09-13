Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Partial Repurchase Of Sni08

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, September 13, 2023: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 12 September 2023 where Stolt-Nielsen Limited announced the completion of a new senior unsecured bond issue of NOK 1.2 billion with maturity date on 26 September, 2028. In conjunction with the bond issue, the company has bought back NOK 551 million of the outstanding bond SNI08 (ISIN NO0010874894).
For additional information please contact:
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
Julian Villar
Head of Corporate Finance
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8962
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communication
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the Company) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers Stolt Sea Farm and variinvestments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
