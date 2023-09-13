Particle Revolutionizes Systemwide Software Updates With Asset Ota

With Asset OTA, users can bundle any combination of firmware, certificates, UI assets, machine learning models, peripheral configs, and more for coordinated delivery across processors, sensors, actuators, and peripherals in their ecosystem. Key capabilities include:

- Comprehensive System Updates: Update entire IoT systems, not just device firmware

- Coordinated Deployment: Manage and schedule multi-component OTA updates across a large fleet of connected devices

- Proven Reliability: Leverage Particle's industry-leading OTA technology

- Free and Accessible: Available to all users with no additional operational costs

"Asset OTA elevates Particle's existing OTA capabilities to a level that's distinctly powerful and unmatched in the market," commented Zach Supalla, CEO of Particle. "Businesses can now transform their entire IoT infrastructure through holistic over-the-air updates, minimizing overhead, cutting maintenance costs, and guaranteeing consistent compatibility and uptime."

Particle's OTA technology already leads the industry in terms of features, scalability, and reliability. With Asset OTA, companies with complex, multi-component IoT systems can benefit greatly from streamlined control and coordination in deploying systemwide software updates.

Asset OTA integrates seamlessly with Particle's IoT platform, which provides access to cloud APIs, CLI tools, and diagnostics for managing updates. The platform's real-time fleet monitoring and rollback safeguards also ensure smooth, fast and fail-safe delivery of OTA updates.

To learn more about revolutionizing your IoT infrastructure with Asset OTA, visit . Experience the power of integrated, comprehensive systemwide OTA software updates starting today.

