Jones.Show Edutainment Podcast Launches Exciting Sixth Season

The first episode of Season Six of JONES.SHOW: JONESING FOR GOOD podcast is available today at or on all major podcast platforms. Host Randall Kenneth Jones relocated the home base of the popular podcast from Naples, FL, to Columbia, MO, in July of this year.
Jones and collaborator-podcast announcer Susan Bennett, the original voice of Siri-believe in the importance of conversation, laughter, listening, and respect for different belief systems. In addition to Jones' established network of newsmakers and celebrities, guests include authors, artists, thought leaders, and journalists and feature Jones's signature blend of personal and professional development, real-world advice, and imaginative anecdotes.
"Though many have described JONES.SHOW as 'edutainment,' which is accurate, I hesitate to position the show as part of a specific niche," explained Jones. "That's also because I want to live in a 'nicheless' world-to explore different types of people with varipassions. That said, topics like creative thinking, positive communication, collaboration, and personal and professional development really get me all fired up."
Confirmed guests this season include Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, HGTV's Tamara Day, author and Songwriters Hall of Famer Desmond Child ("Livin' on a Prayer: Big Songs Big Life"), author Frank Anthony Polito ("Rehearsed to Death"), authors Jen Golbeck and Stacey Colino ("The Purest Bond: Understanding the Human-Canine Connection), Tribunal Justice Judges Patricia DiMango and Tanya Acker, audience research expert Kevin Goetz, the return of Erin Brockovich, and many more.
In his first podcast episode since returning to his Columbia, Missouri, hometown, Jones is joined by his high school best friend, Sarah Froese. Now in their 60s, the pair hit the ground running-both having chosen careers promoting authenticity, creativity, self-awareness and joy.
With topics ranging from meatloaf to HGTV-from Broadway and poop to Mrs. Dash, hula hoops, and relevance-Jones and Froese urge listeners to find their passion and keep moving, regardless of age.
"Beyond his gifts as an author and podcaster, as a keynote speaker, Randy is a natural storyteller-skilled at making audiences laugh and cry," explained Bennett. "With over 300 best practices interviews under his belt, his presentational bag of tricks includes lessons learned from Barbara Corcoran, Stedman Graham, Hoda Kotb, Norman Lear, Vanna White, Suze Orman, and the Emily Post Institute's Peggy Post, to name just a few."
JONES.SHOW podcast's recently completed 5th season featured fun, compelling conversations with MeliRivers, Stefanie Powers, Dr. Judy Ho, Rita Rudner, Michael Seth Starr, Vicki Barbolak, Dee Wallace, LGuerrero, Jenifer Lewis, Adrien Broner, Scott Jeffrey Miller, Jerry Mitchell, Loretta Swit, Bob Burg, Duane "Dog" Chapman, Ruben Gonzalez, Cristina Mittermeier, Paul Nicklen, Stephen M.R. Covey and more.
"I have remained so passionate about this podcast because Randy has refused to compromise his mission," explained Bennett. "He will not give in to the idea that negativity and hate are acceptable pathways to success. Though my alter-ego Siri is known for her alleged knowledge of everything, I stand firm that this podcast is a much-needed voice of optimism and positivity."
JONES.SHOW: JONESING FOR GOOD podcast is available on all major podcast platforms. Inspired by his 10+ years of best practices interviews and published by "Chicken Soup for the Soul's" Mark Victor Hansen, Jones's first fiction book, "Ruby, Magic Comes from the Heart ," is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or other online outlets.
For more information, visit RandallKennethJonesor contact Jones directly.
