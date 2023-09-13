American Seaboard Exteriors Inc. Announced New President Adam Hamby

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
American Seaboard Exteriors President
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- American Seaboard Exteriors Inc. is pleased to announce that Adam Hamby has joined the company as President of the forty-six-year-old Wilmington commercial contractor. Adam's entrepreneurial experience in the areas of real estate mergers and acquisitions, commercial/industrial property mgt., finance and overall small business team building makes him an ideal individual to help lead the organization into the future. He will also be a shareholder in the closely held firm.
A graduate of the University of Delaware, Adam has been a senior commercial property manager for a prominent Delaware realty firm; a managing partner of a real estate investment firm focused on land acquisition and a past owner of an investment company which focused on East Coast resort assets. He is a member of the Commercial-Industrial Realty Council (CIRC) and serves on the Board of Directors at both the Community Powered Federal Credit Union and the Delaware Safety Council.
In other company news, Andy Anderson, a thirty-nine-year employee of ASE has been promoted to Vice President/General Manager. Andy began his career as a field tech in 1984 and has been a leader and driving force of the company's overall success and reputation. Ilka Estrada, a twenty-year employee of ASE, has been named Sr. Account Manager/Operations. Ilka began her career with ASE as a receptionist and has been essential in developing and maintaining satisfied customers. Debria Orr and Laura Dyson have recently joined the company as Operations Administrator and Accounting Assistant, respectively. Brian Blair, founder, will take a more strategic-focused role as CEO and Jerry Creswell, founder, will serve as Executive Vice President of the firm. American Seaboard Exteriors Inc. operates in De, Pa, NJ, and Md. The firm specializes in commercial facilities contract services that involve maintenance and reparative work both on the exterior façade and select interior projects.
