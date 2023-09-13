Ugly Dog Logo

Ugly Dog appoints Liam Hall as the Head Distiller and Director of Operations

CHELSEA, MI, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- 218 S. Main Street – Chelsea, MI 48818

Contact: Mike Breazeale @

Phone: Mobile: 248-709-1385



Contact: David Salmon @

Phone: Mobile 502-727-1356



Liam Hall Joins Ugly Dog Distillery

Chelsea, MI David Salmon, CEO of Ugly Dog Distillery announced today that Liam Hall has joined the team as Head Distiller / Director of Operations!

Hall, a New Lenox, IL native and a United States Navy Veteran has been in the beverage alcoholic industry since 2022 when he was Head Distiller for Red Cedar Spirits, Lansing, MI. Liam began his career while working on his MBA from Indiana University Kelley School of Business. Liam already had a BS in Chemistry from Michigan State University. He has been awarded the Walter and Margaret Yates Memorial Scholarship, made the Dean's List, and received a Military Service Scholarship.

Ugly Dog Distillery, one of America's oldest craft distilleries, is excited to have Liam on board as our Head Distiller.“We are proud that Liam agreed to come on board as a key member of our team. His innovation, drive, and leadership within the industry will further help establish our business with the Craft Distillery industry,” said David Salmon CEO / Owner at Ugly Dog.

Liam has recently worked with the Ugly Dog Team and developed some new products that will be released soon. He has also achieved success in a couple Capstone Projects!

Ugly Dog Distillery currently produces a variety of craft spirits including Vodka, Bacon Vodka, the unique Raspberry Vodka and Gin. They also search the world for unique and exceptional whiskies and share them with their customer's through their Distiller's Cache whiskey offerings. Additionally, Ugly Dog has launched a number of flavored Kentucky Bourbon Whiskies: Peach, Michigan Cherry, Peanut Butter, Salted Caramel, and the Double Gold Award Winner S'mores and the new S'mores Cream!





