Global White Biotechnology Market Report 2024: Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts For 2034

White biotechnology harnesses living cells collected from yeast, molds, microorganisms and plants, and enzymes to produce renewable fuels, chemicals, materials and medicines. It relies on principles of biotechnology, molecular biology and synthetic biology to engineer organisms that efficiently convert raw materials into value-added products, that can be easily degraded, consume less energy and create less waste.

Key tools like metabolic engineering, fermentation, enzymatic biocatalysis, and directed evolution allow the biology of bacteria, yeast and alto be optimized as microbial cell factories. Their metabolism can be tailored to convert sugars, waste lipids and even CO2 into target compounds like ethanol, organic acids, biopolymers and more. White biotechnology enables the sustainable production of both high-volume commodities as well as fine chemicals for pharmaceuticals. It allows renewable feedstocks like agricultural wastes and alto be utilized as inputs. Biomanufacturing processes can achieve high specificity under mild conditions with far less waste than conventional chemistry.

Report contents include:



Principles and tools of white biotechnology. Analysis of major host organisms - engineered bacteria, yeast, algae, fungi - used in industrial biotechnology.

Key end product applications and markets. Markets covered include biofuels, renewable chemicals, bioplastics, ingredients, agriculture, cosmetics, textiles, and more. Analysis of market drivers, challenges, regulations, and outlook.

Insights into biomanufacturing processes and scale-up for commercialization. Batch vs continuprocessing, bioreactors, downstream separation, and process analytical techniques.

- Techno-economic analysis and market outlook.

Latest trends and future opportunities.

Global market revenues to 2034. 182 company profiles spanning feedstock supply, biomanufacturing, and end-product companies. Analysis of how startups, SMEs, and large corporations apply biotech across the value chain.

Companies profiled include:



Aemetis, Inc.

AgBiome

Agronomics

AIO

Algal Bio Co., Ltd.

Algenol

AlgiKnit

AMSilk GmbH

Antheia

Arctic Biomaterials Oy

Ardra Bio

Arzeda

Asimov

AVA Biochem AG

Avantium B.V.

Azolla

BASF

Benefuel Inc.

Bio Fab NZ

Bioextrax AB

Biokemik

BIOLO

Biomason, Inc.

Bioplastech Ltd

Biosynthia

Blue BioFuels, Inc.

Bolt Threads

Braskem

Bucha Bio, Inc.

Calysta

Calyxt

Camena Bioscience

Carbios

Cascade Biocatalysts

Catalyxx

CJ Biomaterials, Inc.

Clean Food Group

Colossal Biosciences

Conagen

Danimer Scientific

Debut Biotechnology

Deep Branch Biotechnology

Demetrix

Domsjo Fabriker AB

DSM

DuPont

Ecovative

Elo Life Systems

EnginZyme

ENOUGH

Enzymit

Epoch Biodesign

Farmless

Fermelanta

Futerro

Future Fields

Geltor

Gen3Bio

Genecis Bioindustries, Inc.

Genomatica

Gevo, Inc

Insempra

Kalion, Inc.

Kinish

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

Lanzatech

LCY Biosciences

Loam Bio

LXP Group GmbH

Lygos, Inc

Mango Materials, Inc.

Michroma

Modern Meadow

Modern Synthesis

MulBiotechnology

Myconeos

MycoTechnology

MycoWorks

NatPol

NefFa

NoPalm Ingredients

Notpla

Nourish

Novomer

Novozymes A/S

Oakbio, Inc.

Octarine Bio

PHABuilder

Pivot Bio

Plas

Protein Evolution

Roquette S.A.

Samsara Pty Ltd.

Saphium Biotechnology GMBH

Scindo

Seminal Biosciences

Smartfiber AG

Solar Foods

Solugen

Succinity

SUPLA Bioplastics

SWAY

Teal Bioworks, Inc.

Total Corbion

Treemera GmbH

Versalis SpA

VerEnergy Ltd.

Virent Inc.

Zero Acre Zymergen

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

3 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

3.1 Production hosts

3.1.1 Bacteria

3.1.2 Yeast

3.1.3 Fungi

3.1.4 Marine

3.1.5 Enzymes

3.1.6 Photosynthetic organisms

3.2 Biomanufacturing processes

3.3 Cell factories for biomanufacturing

3.4 Synthetic Biology

3.5 Feedstocks

3.6 Blue biotechnology (Marine biotechnology)

4 MARKET ANALYSIS

4.1 Market trends and drivers

4.2 Industry challenges and constraints

4.3 White biotechnology in the "bioeconomy

4.4 SWOT analysis

4.5 Market map

4.6 Competitive landscape

4.7 Main end-use markets

4.8 Global market revenues 2018-2034

4.9 Future Market Outlook

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets