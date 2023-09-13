Global White Biotechnology Market Report 2024: Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts For 2034

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for White Biotechnology 2024-2034" report has been added to
White biotechnology harnesses living cells collected from yeast, molds, microorganisms and plants, and enzymes to produce renewable fuels, chemicals, materials and medicines. It relies on principles of biotechnology, molecular biology and synthetic biology to engineer organisms that efficiently convert raw materials into value-added products, that can be easily degraded, consume less energy and create less waste.
Key tools like metabolic engineering, fermentation, enzymatic biocatalysis, and directed evolution allow the biology of bacteria, yeast and alto be optimized as microbial cell factories. Their metabolism can be tailored to convert sugars, waste lipids and even CO2 into target compounds like ethanol, organic acids, biopolymers and more. White biotechnology enables the sustainable production of both high-volume commodities as well as fine chemicals for pharmaceuticals. It allows renewable feedstocks like agricultural wastes and alto be utilized as inputs. Biomanufacturing processes can achieve high specificity under mild conditions with far less waste than conventional chemistry.
Report contents include:
Principles and tools of white biotechnology. Analysis of major host organisms - engineered bacteria, yeast, algae, fungi - used in industrial biotechnology. Key end product applications and markets. Markets covered include biofuels, renewable chemicals, bioplastics, ingredients, agriculture, cosmetics, textiles, and more. Analysis of market drivers, challenges, regulations, and outlook. Insights into biomanufacturing processes and scale-up for commercialization. Batch vs continuprocessing, bioreactors, downstream separation, and process analytical techniques.
- Techno-economic analysis and market outlook. Latest trends and future opportunities. Global market revenues to 2034. 182 company profiles spanning feedstock supply, biomanufacturing, and end-product companies. Analysis of how startups, SMEs, and large corporations apply biotech across the value chain.
Aemetis, Inc. AgBiome Agronomics AIO Algal Bio Co., Ltd. Algenol AlgiKnit AMSilk GmbH Antheia Arctic Biomaterials Oy Ardra Bio Arzeda Asimov AVA Biochem AG Avantium B.V. Azolla BASF Benefuel Inc. Bio Fab NZ Bioextrax AB Biokemik BIOLO Biomason, Inc. Bioplastech Ltd Biosynthia Blue BioFuels, Inc. Bolt Threads Braskem Bucha Bio, Inc. Calysta Calyxt Camena Bioscience Carbios Cascade Biocatalysts Catalyxx CJ Biomaterials, Inc. Clean Food Group Colossal Biosciences Conagen Danimer Scientific Debut Biotechnology Deep Branch Biotechnology Demetrix Domsjo Fabriker AB DSM DuPont Ecovative Elo Life Systems EnginZyme ENOUGH Enzymit Epoch Biodesign Farmless Fermelanta Futerro Future Fields Geltor Gen3Bio Genecis Bioindustries, Inc. Genomatica Gevo, Inc Insempra Kalion, Inc. Kinish Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Lanzatech LCY Biosciences Loam Bio LXP Group GmbH Lygos, Inc Mango Materials, Inc. Michroma Modern Meadow Modern Synthesis MulBiotechnology Myconeos MycoTechnology MycoWorks NatPol NefFa NoPalm Ingredients Notpla Nourish Novomer Novozymes A/S Oakbio, Inc. Octarine Bio PHABuilder Pivot Bio Plas Protein Evolution Roquette S.A. Samsara Pty Ltd. Saphium Biotechnology GMBH Scindo Seminal Biosciences Smartfiber AG Solar Foods Solugen Succinity SUPLA Bioplastics SWAY Teal Bioworks, Inc. Total Corbion Treemera GmbH Versalis SpA VerEnergy Ltd. Virent Inc. Zero Acre Zymergen
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 INTRODUCTION
3 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
3.1 Production hosts
3.1.1 Bacteria
3.1.2 Yeast
3.1.3 Fungi
3.1.4 Marine
3.1.5 Enzymes
3.1.6 Photosynthetic organisms
3.2 Biomanufacturing processes
3.3 Cell factories for biomanufacturing
3.4 Synthetic Biology
3.5 Feedstocks
3.6 Blue biotechnology (Marine biotechnology)
4 MARKET ANALYSIS
4.1 Market trends and drivers
4.2 Industry challenges and constraints
4.3 White biotechnology in the "bioeconomy
4.4 SWOT analysis
4.5 Market map
4.6 Competitive landscape
4.7 Main end-use markets
4.8 Global market revenues 2018-2034
4.9 Future Market Outlook
