Fantom Foundation Appoints Joseph Epstein As Chief Marketing Officer

SYDNEY, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fantom Foundation ("the Foundation"), the team supporting the development of the Fantom blockchain, today announced the appointment of Joseph Epstein as Chief Marketing Officer. Epstein's exceptional background in innovative marketing aligns with the Fantom Foundation's mission to build the essential blockchain infrastructure and ecosystem for emerging and innovative Web3 applications to run on.

In his new role,

Epstein will spearhead the Fantom Foundation's global marketing initiatives. Under Epstein's leadership, the Fantom Foundation's marketing efforts will foon enhancing the developer experience for those building on-chain as well as community expansion and engagement.

"I'm very excited to lead the

Fantom Foundation's strategic marketing endeavors in this transformative era for technology and digital finance," began

Epstein. "This team's commitment to revolutionizing financial technology through blockchain infrastructure is unwavering. And I'm looking forward to elevating the community impact on

Fantom, driving continued developer adoption, and helping shape the future of the enterprise technology, DeFi, Web3, gaming and NFT landscape."

CEO and Director of the Fantom Foundation, Michael Kong, added, "We're excited to bring Joe into the fold and leverage his wide array of expertise to create and lead a new marketing strategy for Fantom".

Fantom".

Epstein has a proven track record of driving strategic growth and market expansion for internationally known brands like TikTok, Apple, Sony, Warner Bros., and 20th Century Fox. He has built global marketing campaigns for iconic franchises such as Spider-Man, X-Men, James Bond 007, South Park, and Transformers, and worked with brands such as Qualcomm, Unilever, TBell, and McDonald's to integrate them into the cultural landscape via creator-driven digital storytelling programs. Epstein's achievements have garnered recognition with four Key Art Clio Awards, the Media Week Grand Prize for Excellence, and three Webby's People Choice Awards.

Epstein received a Bachelors of Art from the University of Michigan and a Masters of Business Administration from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University. He continues his passion for education as an adjunct professor at Emerson College.

About The

Fantom Foundation

The Fantom Foundation is dedicated to growing and supporting the Fantom ecosystem and its technology. Our worldwide team is made up of engineers, scientists, researchers, designers, marketers, and entrepreneurs who share the same vision.

About

Fantom

Fantom is a high-performance blockchain that supports smart contracts. Developers can build scalable applications with low fees while taking advantage of the full security offered by the Fantom Network.

