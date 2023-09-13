Mitac To Showcase Cloud And Datacenter Solutions, Empowering Ai At Intel Innovation 2023

MiTAC's datacenter solutions designed to meet the escalating demand for AI and HPC

"MiTAC has seamlessly and successfully managed the Intel DSG business since July. The datacenter solution product lineup enhances MiTAC's product portfolio and service offerings. Our customers can now enjoy a comprehensive one-stop service, ranging from motherboards and barebones servers to Intel Data Center blocks and complete rack integration for their datacenter infrastructure needs," said Eric Kuo, Vice President of the Server Infrastructure Business Unit at MiTAC Computing Technology.

MiTAC's datacenter solutions showcase includes the Intel Server M50FCP Family , powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. This is the perfect solution designed to meet the escalating demand for data-intensive applications, optimizing data analytics, cloud computing, storage, networking, 5G, and AI applications. Additionally, the Intel Server D50DNP Family , featuring 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors or the Intel Xeon CPU Max Series, provides dedicated modules for compute, GPU accelerators, and management, catering to customers' specific HPC and AI requirements.

Moreover, the Intel Server D50TNP Family , powered by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, is optimized to offer expanded options for compute, management, storage, and accelerator functionality and performance for HPC and AI. Both the D50DNP Family and D50TNP Family support liquid-cooling solutions that deliver significant enhancement in overall power utilization efficiency.

For more information about datacenter solutions, please visit MiTAC's website at

SOURCE MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.