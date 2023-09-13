Netlify Announces Software Developer Kit (Sdk) To Accelerate Modern Web Development For Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify , the leading platform for modern web development, today announced the general availability of the Netlify Software Development Kit (SDK), a suite of innovative tools designed to provide technology partners, web development agencies, and customers with custom integration development capabilities. With Netlify SDK, development teams can custom tailor their web projects, web properties, and web architectures for their business needs. Netlify SDK brings improved productivity, flexibility, and speed-to-market to level-up enterprise development team capabilities.

Without the necessary tools, developers find themselves spending valuable time connecting their disparate systems and managing their data, rather than focusing on innovating. According to Gartner , one of software engineering leaders' top concerns is improving the developer experience by streamlining burdensome processes. With the Netlify SDK, busy enterprise development teams will be able to ship code rapidly and gain easy access to both ready-made and customizable integration tools, helping them to reduce the complexity of modernizing their web experiences.

"As the demands for more modern, personalized digital experiences continue to grow, businesses are seeking effective solutions to streamline their development workflows and accelerate innovation," said Matt Biilmann, CEO of Netlify. "With the introduction of the Netlify SDK, our commitment to empowering enterprises with modern, composable tools they can use to scale their initiatives is stronger than ever."

Netlify SDK provides developers and partners with a streamlined framework for creating time-saving integrations between their software platforms, creating a diverse digital ecosystem composed of custom building blocks that teams can build upon and scale, effortlessly. Netlify SDK includes several new features for Netlify Front-End Cloud, including Build Event Handlers, API Handlers, a new Integration UI, and more. Through the Netlify SDK, development teams can transform and streamline complex web architectures by connecting a wide array of systems and solutions, removing the friction of innovating at speed and at scale.

With this increased speed to start building and continue innovating, Netlify SDK seeks to empower organizations to accelerate the migration to and evolution of composable web architectures. Netlify SDK helps enterprise development teams gain:



Support for any content source

- With a standardized development process, users can quickly, and reliably spin up custom integrations that can sync to nearly any data source.

Improved developer productivity

- Netlify SDK enables partners to build and development teams to take advantage of off-the-shelf integrations across all development stages to help facilitate shipping quality digital experiences.

Decreased time to delivery

- Developers can reduce the time required to get started building custom architectures and continue scaling bespoke web experiences with standardized development practices and streamlined workflows. An elevated visual editing experience

- Innovative integrations with Stackbit leverage a visual editing experience with their backend tooling of choice, making it easier for cross-department collaboration that empowers non-developers to intuitively interact with the platform, removing the friction between technical and non-technical teams so they can foon delivering groundbreaking digital experiences to their customers.

"In today's fast-evolving technological landscape, seamless integration and customization are pivotal for businesses to thrive," said Nick Van Wiggeren, VP of Engineering at PlanetScale. "With the launch of Netlify SDK, we created the PlanetScale integration for Netlify, empowering joint customers to easily deploy data-intensive apps without worrying about the underlying infrastructure or issues with data scalability. With more automated processes that lead to powerful workflows and scalable data, users will benefit from a richer developer experience with both PlanetScale and Netlify."

"The integration we have built with Netlify SDK enables developers to seamlessly pull data and content from Storyblok, providing a frictionless user experience in a typically complex, ambiguous, and time-consuming data fetching process. The SDK truly revolutionizes how developers can provision content management, and this partnership materializes the new age of agile content delivery, automated workflows, and lightning-fast web performance." - Barry D'Arcy, VP of Partners at Storyblok.

Netlify looks forward to seeing what their customers will build next. Netlify SDK is the next step in realizing the journey to a scalable, performant, and innovative composable web.

To learn more about the Netlify SDK, visit /, and joinat

Netlify Compose 2023 to hear about new upcoming SDK features.

Additional Resources



Netlify for enterprises

Careers at

Netlify About

Jamstack

Connect with Netlify



About

Netlify

Netlify newsroom

Netlify blog

Follow

Netlify on Twitter

Join the

Netlify developer community Contact sales

About Netlify

Netlify is the platform for enterprises to build highly-performant and dynamic websites, e-commerce stores, and web apps. By uniting an extensive ecosystem of technologies, services and APIs into one workflow, Netlify unlocks new levels of team productivity, while saving time and money.

With more than 4M developers and over 475 Enterprise customers, Netlify is the creator of the Jamstack movement, bringing together all modern web frameworks, serverless functions and edge computing into one platform to deliver unmatched user experiences, serving the needs of developers, architects, and marketers. Learn more at netlify.

SOURCE Netlify