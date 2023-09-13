Renault Sa: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From September 6Th To September 8Th, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boulogne -Billancourt , September 1 3 th , 2023
RENAULT SA: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM SEPTEMBER 6 th TO SEPTEMBER 8 th , 202 3
Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from September 6th to September 8th, 2023.
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
| Issuer's name
| Issuer's identifying code
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
| Market (MIC code)
| Renault
| 969500F7JLTX36OUI695
| 2023-09-06
| FR0000131906
| 8,717
| 35.916097
| AQEU
| Renault
| 969500F7JLTX36OUI695
| 2023-09-06
| FR0000131906
| 60,630
| 35.966723
| CCXE
| Renault
| 969500F7JLTX36OUI695
| 2023-09-06
| FR0000131906
| 3,566
| 35.972234
| TQEX
| Renault
| 969500F7JLTX36OUI695
| 2023-09-06
| FR0000131906
| 144,267
| 35.890530
| XPAR
| Renault
| 969500F7JLTX36OUI695
| 2023-09-07
| FR0000131906
| 8,048
| 36.500114
| AQEU
| Renault
| 969500F7JLTX36OUI695
| 2023-09-07
| FR0000131906
| 73,458
| 36.476656
| CCXE
| Renault
| 969500F7JLTX36OUI695
| 2023-09-07
| FR0000131906
| 3,959
| 36.444542
| TQEX
| Renault
| 969500F7JLTX36OUI695
| 2023-09-07
| FR0000131906
| 182,794
| 36.435352
| XPAR
| Renault
| 969500F7JLTX36OUI695
| 2023-09-08
| FR0000131906
| 5,000
| 35.908317
| AQEU
| Renault
| 969500F7JLTX36OUI695
| 2023-09-08
| FR0000131906
| 50,000
| 35.908758
| CCXE
| Renault
| 969500F7JLTX36OUI695
| 2023-09-08
| FR0000131906
| 4,928
| 35.891127
| TQEX
| Renault
| 969500F7JLTX36OUI695
| 2023-09-08
| FR0000131906
| 154,633
| 35.910964
| XPAR
| TOTAL
| 700 , 000
| 36 . 117733
Detailed information
The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault's website ( ) in the“Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2023” section.
