Renault Sa: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From September 6Th To September 8Th, 2023


RENAULT SA: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM SEPTEMBER 6 th TO SEPTEMBER 8 th , 202 3

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from September 6th to September 8th, 2023.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code)
Renault 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2023-09-06 FR0000131906 8,717 35.916097 AQEU
Renault 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2023-09-06 FR0000131906 60,630 35.966723 CCXE
Renault 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2023-09-06 FR0000131906 3,566 35.972234 TQEX
Renault 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2023-09-06 FR0000131906 144,267 35.890530 XPAR
Renault 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2023-09-07 FR0000131906 8,048 36.500114 AQEU
Renault 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2023-09-07 FR0000131906 73,458 36.476656 CCXE
Renault 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2023-09-07 FR0000131906 3,959 36.444542 TQEX
Renault 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2023-09-07 FR0000131906 182,794 36.435352 XPAR
Renault 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2023-09-08 FR0000131906 5,000 35.908317 AQEU
Renault 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2023-09-08 FR0000131906 50,000 35.908758 CCXE
Renault 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2023-09-08 FR0000131906 4,928 35.891127 TQEX
Renault 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2023-09-08 FR0000131906 154,633 35.910964 XPAR
TOTAL 700 , 000 36 . 117733

Detailed information

The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault's website ( ) in the“Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2023” section.

