Formic Acid Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The "Formic Acid Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive insights into the formic acid market, projecting a $2.08 billion size by 2027 with a 5.2% CAGR.

Formic Acid market expands due to increased animal feed demand. Asia-Pacific leads in market share with major players: BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., Yara International ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited.

Formic Acid Market Segments

.By Purity: Less Than 80% To 89.5%, 89.6% To 90.5%, 91.6% To 99%, More Than 99%

.By Application: Animal Feed, Silage, Leather Tanning, Textile Dyeing

.By End-Use Industry: Agriculture, Leather, Textiles And Apparel, Healthcare, Rubber, Chemical, Paper, Other End-Use Industries

.By Geography: The global formic acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Formic acid, also known as methanoic acid, refers to a colorless and highly soluble liquid in water with a pungent odor that is considered a strong acid. It is the simplest carboxylic acid used to process textiles and leather.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Formic Acid Market Trends And Strategies

4. Formic Acid Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Formic Acid Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

