Spice Up Your Fall Cooking (Literally!) With Recipes From Emeals And Mccormick®

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Your spice cabcontains multitudes, and not just in the number of bottles on the shelf. The right herbs and spices can mean the difference between a humdrum meal and a hit that earns five stars from everyone at the table. That's why meal planning service eMeals has created the McCormick® Favorite Fall Flavors Collection – a set of 12 recipes that celebrate the season as well as a new McCormick bottle design that locks in the freshness of the company's instantly recognizable red cap branded products.

Available free on eMeals' McCormick Favorite Fall Flavors Collection landing page or in the eMeals app for subscribers, the just-released collection features four meat entrees, one main-dish soup, three sides and four desserts ideal for both family dinners and entertaining.



All recipes are one-click-shoppable from major retailers for seamless online grocery ordering or easy in-store shopping, and perfectly seasoned with a selection of nearly two dozen McCormick herbs and spices ranging from standards like cinnamon, dill, garlic powder and paprika to less used but essential flavorings such as cardamom, ancho chile pepper and apple pie spice. Most require 20 minutes or less to prep. The list includes:



Smoky Port Tenderloin with Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts

Italian Pot Roast over Creamy Rosemary Polenta

Turkish Spiced Chicken Thighs with Yogurt Sauce

Roasted Chicken with Fennel and Potatoes

Ancho Chile Chicken Chowder

Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Mushrooms and Shallots

Spinach-Tomato Mac and Cheese

Garlic and Herb Mashed Potatoes

Spiced Hummingbird Cake

Sheet Pan Pecan Bars

Baklava Apple Cobbler

The new McCormick bottles that inspired the collection utilize an improved bottling process that draws out excess air during filling as well as proprietary new SnapTightTM

lids that lock in flavor and freshness between use. Clear label designs showcase the quality of the herbs and spices inside, and product names and "best by" dates are prominently printed on the lids for easy identification in spice racks or drawers. Use of 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic significantly reduces the carbon footprint of McCormick's previred cap bottles while also advancing the company's ongoing sustainability efforts.

The McCormick Favorite Fall Flavors Collection is part of eMeals' weekly meal planning service , which includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more. Subscribers receive seven dinner mefor their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match mefrom any style, the ability to substitute favorites from previweeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and BoCollection mefor recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category.

eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month. Free 14-day trials are available here .

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit and .

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over

$6 billion

in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Visit



or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn to learn more.

