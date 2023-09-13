Cloud Security Alliance (Csa) Attests Rocketlane's Infosec Capability With Star Level One Recognition

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane , the world's first customer-centric service delivery platform, today announced that it got Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR LEVEL ONE certified. Founded in 2013 by the CSA, the Security Trust Assurance and Risk - STAR, evaluates cloud solution providers on transparency, auditing rigor, cloud security, and privacy best practices.

The evaluation process involves a three-step program, including a self-assessment with 250+ questions on security practices, third-party audit, and continumonitoring. Potential Rocketlane customers can review the security practices employed, accelerating their due diligence, and leading to higher-quality procurement experiences.

"We have built a world-class product, and we want our underlying infrastructure also to maintain the highest standards of security," said Deepak Bala, CTO and Co-founder of Rocketlane. "STAR LEVEL ONE recognition continues to motivateto build an impermeable system that implicitly reassures customers and prospects that they are working with the best in the space."

Rocketlane helps service delivery teams at modern businesses like Drift, Uniphore, Clari, etc., run implementations with complete control over time-to-value, resource utilization, and project profitability.

It has a comprehensive security, privacy, and data processing program as it adheres to SOC2 Type 2, Europe's GDPR, the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, and the ISO 27001:2022. For more information, view their data processing agreement .

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built and client onboarding platform that helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes, accelerate time-to-value, and improve team utilization and project profitability. The platform reimagines service deliveries for teams by replacing legacy and generic project tools with an all-in-one and modern client-centric platform. Rocketlane offers a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their clients. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and processes. To learn more about Rocketlane, visit .

