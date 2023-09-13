Human Liver Model Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Human Liver Model Global Market Report 2023
TBRC's "Human Liver Model Global Market Report 2023 " offers comprehensive insights into the human liver model market, projecting a $3.32 billion size by 2027 with a 12.6% CAGR.
Human Liver Model market expansion driven by increased liver disease cases. North America leads in market share with major players: Corning Incorporated, EIScientific LLC, BioIVT LLC, Cyprotex plc, Emulate Inc., Cellink AB, Strand Life Sciences Pvt Ltd., Nortis Inc., InSphero AG, and CN Bio Innovations Ltd.
Human Liver Model Market Segments
.By Product: Liver Organoids, Liver-On-A-Chip, 2D Models, Animal Models, 3D Bioprinting
.By Application: Educational, Drug Discovery, Other Applications
.By End Users: Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users
.By Geography: The global human liver model market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The human liver model refers to the model of dual-lobed liver of humans that is primarily in charge of filtering blood from the digestive tract. It is used to show and evaluate the toxic effects of drug candidates on the liver.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Human Liver Model Market Trends And Strategies
4. Human Liver Model Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Human Liver Model Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
