The Libman Company Offers Tips For Cleaning Up Common Pet Messes

Libman PetPAngle Broom with Dustpan
The Libman Company is a family-owned company that has been making quality cleaning tools since 1896
ARCOLA, ILL., UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Pet owners are as diverse as the animals they love, but there is one thing they can all agree upon: life with pets can get messy. From muddy paw prints to constant shedding, pets leave a mark on our hearts – and our homes. However, cleaning up after pets can be quick and simple with the right arsenal of cleaning products, helping owners foon the joys of pet ownership instead of the mess.
Below are some helpful tips and solutions from The Libman Company to help tackle common pet messes:
Muddy Paw Prints
With the rain comes the mud – and muddy paw prints from outside potty breaks and jaunts in the backyard. A quick swipe of a mop can have those marks up in seconds, especially on hardwood and tile floors. Clean It Up: Check out the machine-washable Libman Wonder® Mop. This mop can be used on a variety of surfaces, including vinyl, linoleum, wood, laminate, marble, stone and ceramic tile, and is designed with a power wringer to easily squeeze out excess water.
Kibble and Kitty Litter Spills
Between hungry pets scattering kibble around as they dive into their bowls and cats that love to kick litter out of the box, life with pets can be full of spills. Not to worry...a broom and dustpan can make quick work of those loose leftovers. Clean It Up: Sweep up random bits and pieces with Libman's PetPlusTM Angle Broom with Dustpan . It is specially designed to capture pet hair, dander, litter box dust, tracked-in dirt and more – plus, the dustpan has built-in teeth that remove hair, dust and dirt that may get trapped in broom fibers.
Nose Prints and Drool
Pets love to look out the window, basking in the sun and keeping watch over their territory. But they often leave behind their mark in the form of nose prints and sloppy drool across glass surfaces. Put down the paper towels and clean the smear with a squeegee to let the outside world shine in. Clean It Up: For a streak-free shine, try the Libman Window Squeegee . With a durable construction that won't bend and an ergonomic grip that won't slip when wet, this rubber squeegee is great for quick clean-ups across glass and window surfaces.
Shedding
Pet hair often comes with the territory of sharing a living space with a pet. And it doesn't just end up on the ground – it finds its way onto furniture, countertops, clothing – even food. One way to keep pet hair at bay is frequent dusting with a reusable cleaning cloth. Clean It Up: Libman offers a variety of high-quality microfiber cleaning cloths and dusting cloths that are great for general, everyday cleaning, including removing pet hair from a variety of surfaces. These cloths can be used wet or dry to collect dust and debris from surfaces without leaving behind streaks or lint. To remove fur on furniture, a quick roll of a good lint brush will do the trick.
Spills and Accidents
Sometimes the zoomies happen and things get knocked over. Or an exuberant tail wag sends a drink flying off the coffee table. Or even an accident, especially with puppies! While a quick pick-up may be all that is required, when the spill demands a little more clean-up, break out the trusty mop. Clean It Up: Wipe up the mess with the Libman Freedom Spray Mop . This mop features a thick, absorbent, machine-washable microfiber pad that lifts and traps dirt as you clean. In addition to spot cleaning after spills, this mop is great for cleaning up hair and dander after grooming.
Pets offer unconditional love and an unwavering amount of dirt. But, with the right products in-hand, clean-up can be quick, easy and stress-free – no matter what your adorable fur-baby leaves behind.
