Givecentral Is Making Apple Pay And Google Pay Available For Donors

CHICAGO, IL, US, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- GiveCentral is helping charities raise more than $1 billion for their missions. GiveCentral focuses on making it easy for donors and charities to connect. With GC SmartTools , donors can complete their secured giving via email, text, or personalized QR in 10 seconds or less.
Beginning September 30, GiveCentral donors can use Google Pay and Apple Pay. The access and flexibility of these options is another example of how GiveCentral is helping make it easier for charities to succeed. These additions and GiveCentral's power-packed GC SmartTools help remove donor friction and increase engagement and giving.
"We are excited to begin offering all our clients Apple Pay and Google Pay. These growing mobile wallets will help make donations seamless and frictionless for the average donor," said Bridget Daly, VP of Business Development at GiveCentral.
GiveCentral is a leader in the nonprofit giving industry with best-in-class algorithms, AI , and processes to help charities succeed! To learn more, visit givecentral.org/smart-tools
About GiveCentral
GiveCentral is a web-based donation and engagement platform designed to help nonprofits raise more funds. By consolidating all collection, fundraising, and communication activities into one place, GiveCentral makes it easier for donors to give, for nonprofits to connect, and for administrators to save time on accounting and data management with AI-powered GC SmartTools.
