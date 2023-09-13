(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Leobit Achieves the Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Digital & App Innovation Becoming a Microsoft Solution Partner for Digital & App Innovation is a testament to Leobit's unwavering commitment to technology excellence.” - Yurii Shunkin, CTO of LeobitAUSTIN, TX, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Leobit, a full-cycle .NET, web, and mobile application development company, is proud to announce that it has achieved a Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for proficiency in Digital & App Innovation. The stademonstrates Leobit's broad capability to build applications , run, and manage them across the cloud, on-premise, and at the edge, with the tools and frameworks of the customer's choice.
Microsoft's approach to partner evaluation has significantly transformed with the introduction of its new 'Microsoft Cloud Partner Program' and noticeably changed the partner landscape. The new partner program evaluation criteria include performance, skilling, and customer success. Achieving solution designations in Digital & App Innovation is a testament to Leobit's proficiency in achieving customer success and effectively demonstrating expertise and value within the specialization.
By successfully passing the Microsoft's technical assessment, Leobit has showcased its competence in:
- migration and deployment of operational web application workloads, effective management of application services within the Azure environment;
- incorporation of DevOps techniques for secure software development;
- deployment of operational workloads to the cloud through containerization and effectively managing Azure-hosted Kubernetes environments.
For over seven years, Leobit has been harnessing Microsoft technologies to develop innovative custom software solutions that help its customers to accelerate digital transformation, streamline business operations, enhance data integrity, and accelerate time-to-market. Leveraging profound domain expertise and technological prowess, Leobit provides comprehensive technology solutions across varidomains, including real estate, fintech, fitness and wellness, and many others.
Yurii Shunkin, CTO of Leobit:“Becoming a Microsoft Solution Partner for Digital & App Innovation is a testament to Leobit's unwavering commitment to technology excellence. It highlights our team's exceptional expertise and dedication on enabling our customers to fully leverage the advantages of Azure cloud technologies”.
This accomplishment is another milestone that reaffirms the enduring strength of our partnership with Microsoft and demonstrates Leobit's professionalism and reliability as a technology solution partner.
About Leobit
Leobit is a full-cycle .NET, web, and mobile application development provider for technology companies and startups primarily located in theand the EU. Our technology focovers .NET, Angular, iOS, Android, Ruby, PHP, React, and a comprehensive range of other technologies from Microsoft, Web, and Mobile Stacks. Leobit has a representative office in Austin, TX (USA), development centers in Lviv (Ukraine), Tallinn (Estonia), and Krakow (Poland).
