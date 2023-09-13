Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame Announces Inaugural Class Of Inductees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today, the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), Boston's living music museum and newest cultural and educational initiative inside the Boch Center Wang Theatre, announced its inaugural class of inductees. The first induction ceremony for recipients and their families will take place in mid-April 2024. Living and deceased artists, songwriters, record executives, managers and concert promoters tied to elevating folk, Americana and roots music were all eligible.
Celebrating the lifeblood of America's musical and cultural heritage, the inaugural class of 29 was selected by a designated nomination committee. This committee includes industry experts, whose collective experience reflects an eclectic mix of genres, geography, gender, race, and roles as well as FARHOF's Board of Directors which consists of artist and industry advisors.
Folk, Americana and roots music has paved the way for generations of musicians and activists who use their voices to speak their truth, address social justice issues, and act as modern-day troubadours reporting on the human condition. FARHOF offers a glimpse into the rich tapestry of these genres and the profound impact it has had on society.
The inaugural class and categories include:
Solo Legacy Artist – A solo legacy artist is a performer whose initial impact on the genre was at least 45 years prior to the year of Induction.
.Gordon Lightfoot
.Jean Ritchie
.John Prine
.Johnny Cash
.Josh White
.Lead Belly
.Odetta
.Oscar Brand
.Pete Seeger
.Richie Havens
.Woody Guthrie
Solo Living Artist – A solo living artist is a contemporary performer whose initial impact on the genre was at least 25 years prior to the year of Induction.
.Bob Dylan
.Bonnie Raitt
.Emmylou Harris
.James Taylor
.Joan Baez
.Joni Mitchell
.Mavis Staples
.Ramblin' Jack Elliot
.Taj Mahal
.Willie Nelson
Duo or Group of Musicians – The Duo or Group of Musicians are performers whose initial impact on the genre was at least 25 years prior to the year of Induction.
.Peter, Paul & Mary
.The Band
.The Byrds
.The Weavers
Non-Performer – The Non-Performers category includes supporting musicians, songwriters, managers, publishers, historians, producers, etc.
.Albert Grossman (Former manager to many musicians in the folk music scene.)
.Betsy Siggins (Founding member of the Club 47 venue now Passim in Boston; assisted in creating the Festival of American Folklife and founder of the
New England Folk Music Archives/Folk New England.)
.George Wein (Jazz promoter, pianist and producer as well as founder of Newport Jazz Festival; co-founder of the Newport Folk Festival and instrumental in the founding of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.)
Paul Robeson Artist/Activist Award – Non-performing industry professional who has had a major influence on the social justice that has impacted culture. This award is dedicated to those with the same integrity as Paul Robeson, the epitome of the 20th-century Renaissance man. He was an exceptional athlete, actor, singer, cultural scholar, author and political activist. Today, more than one hundred years after his birth, Robeson is just beginning to receive the credit he is due.
.Frank Hamilton – (American folk musician, member of The Weavers and co-founder of Old Town School of Folk Music.)
“When we created the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame, identifying the inaugural class and those after was going to be a big part of our initiative with foon preserving these important genres and the history they created,” said Joe Spaulding, President and CEO of the Boch Center and founder of FARHOF.“The diverse inaugural class reflects activism and social justice that shaped our world today, and we look forward to inducting these national treasures into the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame.”
The Folk America Roots Hall of Fame is a cultural and education initiative of the Boch Center located inside the Wang Theatre at 270 Tremont St. Boston, Massachusetts. Geared to music lovers of all ages, FARHOF provides educational offerings to ensure legacies are honored and new musical traditions are nurtured for generations to come. These genres of music have historically provided an outlet for individuals of all races, classes, and locations to express their joys and sorrows.
Through exhibits, lectures, concerts, educational programming and more, Boston's new cultural destination continues to advance its cultural mission for people of all ages. Recent and current exhibits include Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon; Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots Music; Arlo Guthrie: Native Son; Life in Six Strings; Don't Think Twice: The Daniel Kramer Photographs of Bob Dylan, 1964-65; Boston: A Music Town; The Wang Theatre: A Century of Great Music; historic artifacts from David Bieber Archives and the Cultural Heroes sculptures on loan from Alan LeQuire Galleries in Nashville, TN.
For updates, information about tours and upcoming events and exhibits please more visit .
About the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame:
In 2019, the Boch Center expanded its educational programming and launched the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), Boston's living music museum which celebrates the lifeblood of America's musical and cultural heritage. Folk music provides an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds to express their highest joys and deepest sorrows.
FARHOF is dedicated to honoring the past, celebrating the present and nurturing the future of Folk, Americana Roots musicians. By learning from the past, the Boch Center and FARHOF hope to influence meaningful conversations today.
Housed in the Wang Theatre, FARHOF celebrates Folk, Americana and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, events, lectures, exhibits, concerts, and educational programs.
About the Boch Center:
The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.
Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.
