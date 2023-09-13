Nri Launches Consignment And Direct Purchase Programs For Automation, Controls And Pcb Circuit Boards

DELTA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- NRI Industrial Sales, a company that specializes in asset recovery solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its consignment and direct purchase programs designed for businesses and organizations with surpautomation, controls, and PCB circuit boards.

For over 21 years, NRI Industrial Sales has helped businesses and organizations recover more than $650M from surpindustrial equipment .

"With our experience, exposure, and a buyer base over 110,000 loyal industrial equipment and MRO customers, we can help businesses and organizations recover the most value from their surpinventory," said Saif, CEO

The company acquires new and used Automation & Controls, PCB Circuit Boards MRO, surplus, and spare parts in bulk at the best prices. In the month of August 2023, the company has managed a wide range of brands on automation, controls, and PCB circuit boards, including:

"We offer a complete hands-off experience for our clients on their asset recovery process," said Saif. "From cataloging, listing, warehousing, and fulfillment to post-sale and customer service, we handle the entire process for our clients."

For more information on the program, visit:

About NRI Industrial Sales

Our journey started in 2001 with a simple beginning. Today, we have become one of the largest surpequipment sellers in North America. Throughout our growth, our mission has been constant. We specialize in providing our clients with sustainable solutions (consignment and direct purchase) for highly sought-after new and used industrial equipment.

We do so by partnering with businesses from varisectors, including Pulp and Paper, Oil and Petro-Chemical, Energy, Food Processing, and Mining, to preserve the economic and environmental well-being of the communities we serve. We take pride in our sustainable solutions that keep tons of obsolete machines, equipment, and parts out of landfills and scrap piles while providing the industry with an economical source for industrial equipment.

