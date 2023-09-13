Daytona Beach Area Boasts Busy Fall Season Of Festivals

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fall season will bring a range of unique festivals to the Daytona Beach area for visitors and locals to enjoy.

From two of the largest art festivals in the state and the largest combined car show and swap meet in the United States to one of the top motorcycle rallies in the Southeast, it's easy to see why Daytona Beach is the Festival Capital of Florida.

With an impressive line-up of activities, live entertainment, art and culture and cuisine, the area's fall festival lineup has something for everyone.

Ormond Beach Live Original Music & Art Festival

Organized by the Songwriters Showcases of America, a non-profit performance acts organization, more than 100 original music acts on 12 stages will take part in the 5th annual Ormond Beach Live Original Music & Art Festival at the Rockefeller Gardens, The Casements and Fortunato Park on Sept. 30-Oct. 1. In addition, more than 70 artist and trade show booths, a youth art contest, food vendors, beer and wine garden and a kid zone will be available.



Biketoberfest ®

Motorcycling enthusiasts will descend upon the Daytona Beach area by the thousands on October 19-22 for the 31st annual Biketoberfest®, regarded by many as one of the top motorcycle rallies in the southeastern United States. The popular, four-day rally attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to the Daytona Beach area and neighboring communities throughout Volusia County with beautiful Florida weather, live music, the industry's top vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famA1A, historic Main Street and the Ormond Beach Scenic Loop.

Halifax Art Festival

Set in historic downtown Daytona

Beach on the scenic Halifax River, the 61st annual Halifax Art Festival on Nov. 5-6 is a two-day professionally juried and judged art show that attracts more than 200 artists from throughout the United States. It also features music, food, entertainment and special activities for children.

Greek Festival

The Greek Festival at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Daytona Beach on Nov. 9-12 has been a popular favorite of residents and visitors alike for more than 40 years. The festival offers attendees the opportunity to live like a Greek for the day. From costumed Greek dances and fresh-from-the-oven foods to traditional Greek music, this festival showcases all things Greek. The event also features a Greek marketplace with handcrafted souvenirs and Greek-themed gifts.

Riverfest Seafood Festival in Ormond Beach

Located between The Casements and the Halifax River in Ormond Beach, Rockefeller Gardens will celebrate the coastal lifestyle and all things water at the 13th Annual Riverfest Seafood Festival on Nov. 18-19. Guests can enjoy freshly caught fried fish, sip on a craft beer and enjoy live music and much more. The kids can even get in on the fun with the annual kid fish clinic.

30th Annual Fall Festival of the Arts

Woodland Boulevard in DeLand will transform into an artist's garden of colors with the 30th Annual Fall Festival of the Arts on Nov. 18-19. The event will feature works from 170 national artists, who will display and sell artwork in a wide variety of mediums including paintings, sculpture, glass, jewelry, leather, photography, printmaking, wood, ceramics and fiber.

50th Annual Daytona Turkey Run

The largest combined car show and swap meet in the United States is celebrating its golden anniversary in 2023 with the 50th Annual Daytona Turkey Run on Nov. 23-26 at Daytona International Speedway. Car enthusiasts will gather to view show-quality cars from around the county, discover beautifully restored classics and foreign cars. From accessories to hard-to-find parts to classic cars, there's something for everyone at the Turkey Run.

