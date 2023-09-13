Apheresis Equipment Market Size To Reach Usd 8.51 Billion By 2032, Says The Brainy Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newark, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.0 billion apheresis equipment market will reach USD 8.51 billion by 2032. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as autoimmune diseases and cancer will drive market expansion. According to the National Stem Cell Foundation (NSCF), over 80 distinct autoimmune diseases affect around 4% of the world's population. In the United States, autoimmune illnesses constitute the third most significant cause of chronic disease. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine Pathology, autoimmune illnesses impact around 3% of thepopulation or approximately 10 million people. Therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) is a standard treatment for autoimmune disorders.

Report Scope

Key Market Players: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Haemonetics Corporation, FresenKabiAG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Terumo BCT, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Nikkiso Europe GmbH

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the essential apheresis equipment market share. The key drivers driving the market in North America are the rising prevalence of blood-related ailments such as kidney disease, cancer, metabolic disease, and neurological disorders, the increasing number of donors, and the demand for blood components. According to the American Red Cross, almost 6.8 million people donate blood in the United States each year. Furthermore, someone needs blood or platelets every 2 seconds. Thus, the rising number of blood transfusions and donation camps is boosting the market in the United States.



The plasmapheresis segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.17 billion.



The plasmapheresis segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.17 billion. This surgery is required to treat T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), and the need for plasmapheresis is predicted to rise. For example, in May 2020, the United States Department of Defence began collecting 8,000 donated units of plasma from COVID-19 patients to aid in the identification of a viable cure for the condition. In the United States, plasmapheresis equipment and disposables are routinely employed for this project.



The haematological disorders segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.29 billion.



The haematological disorders segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.29 billion. The increasing prevalence of blood diseases can be ascribed to the segment's rapid growth. According to the American Red Cross, 90,000 to 100,000 people in the United States have sickle cell disease. Every year, approximately 1,000 kids are born with the condition. Patients with sickle cell disease may require blood transfusions for the rest of their lives.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Rise in Use



Convalescent plasma therapy is developing as a strategy for treating critically ill patients due to the expansion of the coronaviillness (COVID-19) and the lack of a viable vaccination or treatment. In this therapy, the apheresis apparacollects convalescent plasma (CP) from fully recovered patients and transfuses it to active patients as a source of antibodies. Aside from that, the rising frequency of chronic diseases and neurological disorders and the increasing number of blood donors are driving market expansion. Furthermore, favourable reimbursement rules, together with improved healthcare infrastructure, are driving global apheresis equipment sales.



Restraint: Risk



The market's growth is restricted by apheresis equipment risk and a need for donor availability and histocompatibility.



Opportunity: Government Initiatives



The market is expanding due to increased government backing and investment in apheresis equipment. For example, in 2021, the Guyana Ministry of Public Health ordered a Trima Accelerated Automated Blood Collection System worth USD 94,000 to increase the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) service capacity. This cutting-edge apheresis system will assist the National Blood Transfusion Service expand its capacity.



Challenge: Lack of Skilled Specialists



A shortage of experiences to be improved, blood pollution, and the high cost of apheresis operations hampers the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the apheresis equipment market are:



● B. Braun Melsungen AG

● Haemonetics Corporation

● FresenKabiAG

● Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

● Terumo BCT, Inc.

● Mallinckrodt

● Nikkiso Europe GmbH



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Procedure:



● Leukapheresis

● Plasmapheresis

● Plateletpheresis

● Erythrocytapheresis

● Others



By Application:



● Renal Disorders

● Hematological Disorders

● Neurological Disorders

● Autoimmune Disorders

● Others

About the report:



The global apheresis equipment market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

