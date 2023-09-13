Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Size Estimated To Reach Usd 3, .9 Million By 2032, Growing At Cagr 10.9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Size was valued at USD 1,102.5 Million in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 3,038.9 Million by 2032 mounting at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032.

The global elastomeric infusion pumps market is expected to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period, driven by the shift to home healthcare settings and advantages over electronic pumps. This analysis provides insights into market size, trends, drivers, challenges, regional outlook, and competitors. Elastomeric infusion pumps are medical devices designed for the controlled and gradual delivery of medications and fluids into a patient's body. These pumps consist of a flexible elastomeric balloon reservoir filled with medication or fluid, which is connected to an infusion set. As the balloon slowly contracts, it exerts gentle pressure, pushing the contents through the tubing and into the patient's bloodstream. Elastomeric pumps are commonly used for continuand ambulatory drug administration, particularly for conditions requiring long-term therapy, such as pain management, chemotherapy, and antibiotics. Their simplicity, portability, and cost-effectiveness make them valuable tools in healthcare, ensuring precise dosing and patient comfort. Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Stats and Highlights:

Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market size will reach USD 3,038.9 Million by the year 2032 from USD 1,102.5 Million in the year 2022, expanding at CAGR 10.9% during the forecast period.

North America held the largest share exceeding 397.0 Million in the year 2022 owing to developed home healthcare infrastructure.

The continurate elastomeric pumps account for over USD 606.30 million driven by convenience and low risk of nosocomial infections.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring outpatient infusion therapy. Growing demand for disposable and ambulatory infusion pumps.

Request For Free Sample Report @ Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Report Coverage:

Market Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Size 2022 USD 1,102.5 Million Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Forecast 2032 USD 3,038.9 Million Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 10.9% Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Base Year 2022 Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End-User, And By Geography Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Baxter International Inc., B. Braun SE, FresenSE and Co. KGaA, Medline Industries LP, Vygon SAS, Smiths Group Plc, Owens & Minor Inc., Nipro Corp., Ambu AS, Avanos Medical Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., and Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Overview and Growth Factors:

The elastomeric infusion pumps market outlook remains positive due to the shift to home-based care, advantages like simplicity and affordability over electronic pumps, and increasing launch of disposable pumps. However, limitations in flow rate adjustments remain a constraint. Elastomeric infusion pumps are a type of medical device that is used to deliver medication or fluids into the body. They are often used in home-based care settings, as they are relatively simple to use and can be programmed to deliver a specific amount of medication over a set period of time. Elastomeric infusion pumps are also more affordable than electronic pumps, which can be a major advantage for patients who are paying for their own care. However, elastomeric infusion pumps do have some limitations. One limitation is that they are not as precise as electronic pumps, and they can be difficult to adjust the flow rate. This can be a problem for patients who need to receive medication at a very specific rate. Additionally, elastomeric infusion pumps are not as durable as electronic pumps, and they may need to be replaced more often.

Trends Influencing Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Growth:



Integration of flow restrictors enabling controlled flow rate adjustments.

Launch of prefilled disposable pumps minimizing setup errors and contamination risks.

Growing adoption of single-use pumps to prevent nosocomial infections.

Advancements in elastomeric materials enhancing shelf life and durability. Rising demand for disposable pumps with anti-free-flow mechanisms.



Major Growth Drivers:



Shift from inpatient settings towards home-based infusion therapy.

Cost-efficiency and reduced risk of electronic pump malfunctions.

Ease of use enabling patient self-administration of infusions.

Favorable reimbursement coverage especially in developed countries. Avoidance of programming errors and battery issues compared to electronic pumps.



Key Challenges:



Lack of flow rate programmability in most disposable pumps.

Possibility of adverse events and medication over-infusion accidents.

Limited adoption in developing regions with underpenetrated home healthcare.

Concerns regarding reduced administration precision compared to electronic pumps. Stringent regulatory approvals delaying new product launches.



Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

Segmentation Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market:

Based on the Types



Variable Rate Elastomeric Pump ContinuRate Elastomeric Pump

Based on the Applications



Antibiotic or Antiviral

Chemotherapy

Pain Management Other

Based on the End-Users



Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Service Centers Other

Regional Overview on Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market :

The Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. These pumps are crucial for delivering controlled medication doses over extended periods, ensuring patient convenience and adherence. North America and Europe dominate the market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high incidence of chronic illnesses. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a lucrative market, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and a growing aging population. Technological advancements, such as the development of smart elastomeric pumps with remote monitoring capabilities, are enhancing market growth. Key players like B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., and FresenKabi AG are continually innovating to expand their market presence. Overall, the Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market is poised for steady growth due to the ongoing demand for efficient, patient-friendly drug delivery systems.

Buy this premium research report –

Major Companies in the Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market:

Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen, Smiths Medical, FresenKabi, Terumo Corporation, Ambu A/S, Nipro Corporation, S&S Med, Wooyoung Medical Co. Ltd., Avanos Medical Inc., etc.

Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Sector Related Reports:

The Global Lacrimal Devices Market accounted for USD 137 M illio n in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 185 M illio n by 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast timeframe of 2021 to 2028.

The Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market accounted for USD 1,124 Million in 2020 and is expected to arrive at USD 1,681 M illio n by 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 5.3% during the projected years 2021 to 2028.

The Global Cell Line Development Market accounted for USD 5,279 M illio n in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11,489 M illio n by 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 10.5% during the predicted years 2021 to 2028.

Browse Our Official Website Press release:

About Acumen Research and Consulting :

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Followon Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail:



Endometrial Ablation Market

Cell and Tissue Preservation Market

Biohacking Market

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market

Video Laryngoscope Market

ENT Treatment Market

Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market

Lung Cancer Surgery Market Pheochromocytoma Market





Tags Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Infusion Pumps Market Size Elastomeric Infusion Pump CAGR Acumen Research and Consulting Related Links