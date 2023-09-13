Constructreach Hosts Community Engagement Initiative And Industry Roundtable, 'Show Me Progress,' In St. Louis

IBT welcomes high school students from neighboring school districts to learn more about the construction and manufacturing industry.

Students participate in hands-on activities related to carpentry, fixturing, design and technology, mechanical, and plumbing.

Paul Robinson, CEO and Founder of ConstructReach, conceptualized“I built this!” to address the workforce shortage by promoting collaboration between the education and construction sectors.

Innovative three-day event brings together leaders in construction, manufacturing, business, and education to engage youth and tackle workforce issues

Emma Sammuli

1905 New Media

+1 636-697-6098

emailhere

Visiton social media:

LinkedIn