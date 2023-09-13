(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Vegetable Extracts Market
Vegetable Extracts Market | Global Industry Report, 2031
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE,, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Vegetable Extracts Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 60.9 Bn By 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2021 - 2031. Market research indicates that the vegetable extracts market has experienced robust growth due to the rising awareness about the health benefits offered by vegetables, as they are rich sources of essential nutrients and bioactive compounds. Additionally, the increasing adoption of the vegetarian and vegan lifestyle among consumers has significantly fueled the demand for vegetable extracts as an alternative to animal-based ingredients.
Furthermore, the extensive use of vegetable extracts in food and beverage products to enhance flavor, color, and nutritional value has bolstered the market growth. Moreover, the industry's focused efforts in developing innovative extraction techniques, ensuring quality control, and exploring new applications have acted as catalysts in propelling the market forward.
One of the key drivers of market growth is the increasing investment in research and development activities, which is leading to the development of new and advanced Vegetable Extracts products and services. This, combined with the growing demand for sustainability and environmental responsibility, is expected to drive continued growth in the Vegetable Extracts market.
Overall, the report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Vegetable Extracts market, including a detailed market size and forecast, as well as key trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market. Companies to inform their strategic planning and drive future growth and success can use this information.
Market Segmentation Analysis
The vegetable extracts market offers varitypes of vegetable extracts such as powders, fluids, and pastes. Powders are fine and easily soluble in water, fluids are concentrated liquid forms, and pastes are thick and rich in flavor. These different forms cater to the diverse needs of consumers and food manufacturers. Speaking of the market application, vegetable extracts are widely used by food manufacturers to enhance the taste, color, and aroma of their products. Similarly, the foodservice industry utilizes vegetable extracts to create unique and flavorful dishes. Additionally, vegetable extracts are also available in the retail market for consumers to use in their home cooking.
Vegetable Extracts Market Regional Synopsis
The vegetable extracts market is witnessing significant growth across variregions, North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia .East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa. The growing consumer inclination towards natural and organic products, coupled with the rising awareness about the health benefits of vegetable extracts, is driving the market's expansion in these regions.
Key Players:
Key players of Vegetable Extracts Market are Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Alpspure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, B.K. Dehy Foods, Del-Val Food Ingredients, Foods & Inns Ltd, Givaudan S.A., Ingredion, KAN Phytochemicals Pvt. Ltd., Mevive International, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitthi Foods, Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., Nikken Foods Co., Ltd., Olam Group, Real Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd., Shakti Foods, Silva International, Tanisi Incorporation, Van Drunen Farms, Xinghua Lianfu Food Co., Ltd.
