Florida Healthy Start Seeks Donations Of Baby Supplies

Helping families recovering from Hurricane Idalia
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Florida Association of Healthy Start Coalitions (FAHSC) seeks donations of new and unopened pre-mixed baby formula, baby bottles with disposable liners, diapers, and other baby items for families in counties still recovering from Hurricane Idalia. Donations can be purchased online through the following Amazon wish list and shipped directly to the affected areas. Cash donations can be made to the Coalition listed below.
Healthy Start Coalition of Jefferson, Madison, and Taylor Counties, PO Box 568/1476 SW Main Street
Greenville, FL 32331, website:
FAHSC harnesses the power of over 30 years as a leading nonprofit in the state of Florida to improve the lives of families through services developed to meet the needs of pregnant and post-partum women, fathers, infants, and young children up to age three. Using a community-focused model, FAHSC supports 32 Healthy Start Coalitions throughout the state in services tailored to the unique needs of their communities while also facilitating statewide services.
FLORIDA ASSOCIATION OF HEALTHY START COALITIONS, INC., REGISTRATION#: CH2025. A COPY OF THE OFFICIAL REGISTRATION AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE DIVISION OF CONSUMER SERVICES BY CALLING TOLL-FREE (800-435-7352) WITHIN THE STATE. REGISTRATION DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT, APPROVAL, OR RECOMMENDATION BY THE STATE.
