Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers Expands It's Worldwide Reach With New Website Showcasing New Filmmakers

Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers features films from new filmmakers, including film students that would like their films shown worldwide on a TV channel
One Of The Films On The Website From A Student Filmmaker
A simple farm girl dies and is resurrected as a mad saint who blazes through a quasi-medieval landscape shouting of Hellfire, speaking in Tongues and doing battle with the Devil himself.
The New Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers Website Broadens Availability To Every Device Platform Allowing Viewers to Watch Film Content From Anywhere In a world of stale film content, there is a genre of eye-opening and refreshingly new short films, feature films and even documentaries, and that is from new filmmakers worldwide.” - AnMacGregorPORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Since 2017, when Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers was first launched on the Roku platform, the goal has remained the same, and that is to promote the films of new filmmakers to a worldwide audience so that they may gain recognition. Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers is free to watch and contains no advertising. All film hosting and streaming fees are supported by TV Channel Developers .
To further expand the reach to an audience that does not use Roku, Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers is now on it's own website available to anyone anywhere and on any device.
We encourage film schools to share this opportunity with their film students. Feature films, Short films, Documentaries can be submitted. More information is provided via email on the website. There is no fee to submit films. Film submissions are reviewed for acceptable content before being included in the film library. Political and Religipropaganda is not accepted. Films containing advertisements are not accepted.
Current genres included are Comedy, Drama, Science Fiction, Crime, Fantasy, Romance and Documentaries. Showcase categories can be created for producers, studios or film schools that contribute a significant number of films, for example Metro Film Produktions of Massachusetts has its very own category.
All film submissions must be in a horizontal 16:9 format, ie. 1920 x 1080 resolution or higher, preferably .mp4, .mov, .wmv or .avi format, suitable for a worldwide viewing audience. Film length can be anything from 3 minutes to 180 minutes. We require a 1920 x1080 horizontal poster, without writing, that depicts the film. The genre of the project, and a logline that can be used to describe the plot is also required. All submitted films should have final credits at the end. Film submissions are invited from new filmmakers in all countries, this includes filmmakers that are not in a formal film education program as well as those that are attending film school.
The Original Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers was first published on ROKU April 20, 2017 at 6:32 PM, and relaunched by TV Channel Developers in 2022. There is no charge to install and view the Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers TV Channel, which can be found in the Roku Channel Store and on the world wide web at its own website.
TV Channel Developers creates Simple, Clean, Efficient, Responsive, Easy-To-Navigate TV Channels. Our services include on-demand updates, maintenance, and channel analytics - complete turnkey TV channels which include high-speed streaming TV Channel feed, search feed, storage of video/film files and images.
