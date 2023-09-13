Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers Expands It's Worldwide Reach With New Website Showcasing New Filmmakers

Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers features films from new filmmakers, including film students that would like their films shown worldwide on a TV channel

One Of The Films On The Website From A Student Filmmaker

A simple farm girl dies and is resurrected as a mad saint who blazes through a quasi-medieval landscape shouting of Hellfire, speaking in Tongues and doing battle with the Devil himself.

The New Ayerswood Presents Emerging Filmmakers Website Broadens Availability To Every Device Platform Allowing Viewers to Watch Film Content From Anywhere

