Cae And Textron Aviation Defense Sign Mou To Expand Collaboration And Enhance Next-Generation Training

Today, at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) conference, (NYSE: ) (TSX: CAE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Textron Aviation Defense LLC that expands efforts to support defence force preparation, integrate next-generation aircraft and develop advanced capabilities. The collaboration between and Textron Aviation Defense addresses the growing need for military-led and industry-enabled flight training services that employ emerging technology and innovative instructional approaches to enhance the next-generation T-6 training ecosystem.

"Effective industry collaboration is critical to advance training and simulation that will enable agile and efficient customer-driven solutions," said Marc-Olivier Sabourin, Vice President, Defense & Security, International. "is dedicated to the innovation and data analytics needed to advance digital technology and enable integration. Together with industry partners, we are able to leverage the best of our capabilities to deliver critical readiness for defence forces."

The combined expertise of Textron Aviation Defense and will confront training challenges currently impacting air forces worldwide, including pilot shortages, lack of instructor pilots, and increasing aircraft operation and maintenance costs. The benefits of emerging technologies and adaptive instructional approaches target critical issues like cost effectiveness, increased student throughput, student-centric learning, and instructor workload.



"Textron Aviation Defense and share a common heritage and vision to deliver exceptional integrated training systems in support of military pilot production worldwide," said Brett Pierson, President and CEO of Textron Aviation Defense. "The powerful combination of the world-class Beechcraft T-6C Texan II - with its unparalleled track record delivering basic, intermediate and advanced military flight training across a global fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft surpassing five million flight hours - and the deep experience, leading-edge training expertise and human-learning technology of elevate the range of bespoke integrated training solutions we deliver. Together, we'll empower training organizations with highly effective, efficient and reliable training capabilities that produce the world's finest military aviators."

and Textron Aviation Defense continue to advance, integrate, and enable training transformation through the analysis, design, execution, and evaluation stages to ensure force readiness for current and future platforms.

