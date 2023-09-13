Fleetio Appoints Tyson Goeltz As Cro To Drive Revenue Growth

Goeltz is an award-winning leader and executive coach who comes to Fleetio with more than two decades of professional sales experience, most recently serving as CRO for Reprise. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales at A Cloud Guru before its acquisition by Pluralsight, as well as multiple pre-IPO sales leadership roles during a long tenure at LinkedIn.

This new position comes as Fleetio is experiencing over 50% year-over-year growth, providing innovative software solutions to companies that manage complex fleets of vehicles, equipment, tools and trailers. The company is also recognized among Deloitte's Technology Fast 500TM, ranking among the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, and among Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in America.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tyson as our CRO to help Fleetio advance our industry's leading fleet maintenance and vehicle data platform,” says Jon Meachin, Chief Executive Officer of Fleetio.“Tyson has a proven track record scaling sales organizations, and we're excited to have him on board to further accelerate the company's growth.”

"Fleet maintenance management is a critical function within the global economy, and Fleetio has over a decade of success in helping companies track, analyze and improve fleet operations,” said Goeltz.“It is exciting to join a company with a strong dedication to creating value for small business owners all the way up to large global operators. This all comes to life through the highly talented and passionate group of individuals who I am now humbled to call my colleagues."

This CRO announcement follows a recent raise of $144.7 million in Series C funding, the appointment of Jon Meachin as Chief Executive Officer, and Founder Tony Summerville's transition to Executive Chairman of Fleetio's Board of Directors in May 2023.

About Fleetio

Fleetio builds simple, collaborative software that helps fleets of all sizes track, analyze and improve fleet operations. With a mobile-first mindset and foon automating the fleet operations process through seamless integrations with business solutions like telematics devices, maintenance shops, and fuel cards, Fleetio's web- and mobile-based technology enables fleet managers, drivers, mechanics, and vendors to access and update fleet data in real-time and get actionable insights like total cost of ownership. With Fleetio, users can manage maintenance, DVIRs, fuel, parts, inventory, vehicle assignments, recalls, and more all in one place. Fleetio powers public and private fleets in more than 80 countries in industries like consumer and business services, construction, transportation, and many others. Visitat .

###

Attachments



Fleetio Logo Fleetio - Tyson Goeltz

Fleetio