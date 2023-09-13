Global Cloud Advertising Market Size To Reach Usd 19.72 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud advertising market size was USD 3.31 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of cloud services, rising demand for consumer analytics and targeted marketing, rising intepenetration and smart device use, rising cost optimization and greater return on investment, rising digital media usage, and quick system digitalization are some of the major factors driving the market revenue growth. The main advantages of cloud advertising are its cost-effectiveness due to the eradication of conventional methods such as publishing portfolios, media advertising such as radio, television, or shipping advertising materials, speed through online platforms, and customized advertising due to the availability of varionline platforms and media to advertise the companies' marketing goals according to the needs of the companies. Empower Your Decisions: Get the Sample Report Now @ In addition, the launch of new advanced advertising products with partnerships between multiple companies is driving the market revenue growth. For instance, on 1 September 2022, Avochato, the industry's top provider of sophisticated messaging software announced the launch of Salesforce's Journey Builder marketing automation platform that enabled marketers to text customers due to a new connection. These are some of the major factors that are driving the market revenue growth. Moreover, data loss or theft, data leakage, account or service takeover, insecure interfaces and Application Programming Interface (APIs), denial of service attacks, technological flaws, particularly in divulged conditions, cloud downtime due to reboots and network outages, and limited control due to cloud service provider surveillance are the main market restraints and challenges. In addition, the major flaws also include the integration of digital systems for marketing with conventional ones or their replacement with more advanced systems, accurate data assembly for advertising, training the employees with modern cloud systems, and expensive cloud advertising tools. These are some of the factors that are restraining the market revenue growth. Unlock Insights for a Fraction of the Price: Get Your Discount Report @

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 3.31 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 19.6% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 19.72 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Service, deployment, organization size, application, industry, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Oracle, SAP, Adobe, Salesforce, Inc., Acquia, Inc., Kubient, Demandbase, Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Imagine Communications, and FICO. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global cloud advertising market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective advertising solutions. Some major players included in the global cloud advertising market report are:



Oracle

SAP

Adobe

Salesforce, Inc.

Acquia, Inc.

Kubient

Demandbase, Inc.

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Imagine Communications F

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Strategic Development



On 15 September 2021, Salesforce announced the launch of brand-new AI-powered advancements for Marketing Cloud that assist businesses in humanizing every engagement, laying the groundwork for their digital strategy with dependable first-party data, and maximizing the effectiveness of their marketing efforts with unified analytics. On 20 June 2023, Oracle officially launched its EU Sovereign Cloud for customers in the European Union (EU), nearly a year after originally announcing intentions for the program. Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud is an excellent choice for hosting online enterprises that operate in highly regulated sectors. Customers with workloads that come under EU standards and requirements for sovereignty and data privacy, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as well as workloads that are sensitive, regulated, or of strategic regional importance, as well as apps and data that are these things can now transfer to the cloud.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The Software as a Service (SaaS) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. SaaS has multiple advantages, including flexible consumption, auto-updates, agility, permanence, and personalization. Varitechnological enhancements by different companies for their existing and upcoming products and enhancement of the decision analysis and better working efficiency within advertising systems are driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 5 January 2022, HEAL Software Inc., the market leader in AIOps preventative healing announced the debut of a new enterprise-grade, cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering for its flagship HEAL product. HEAL was the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) software for IT operations (AIOps) that let IT professionals identify and address issues before they arise. HEAL's SaaS roll-out has been shown to reduce or eliminate downtime caused by IT disruptions with its competitive advantages being easily accessible to both large and small enterprises due to a streamlined installation and setup process. These are the major factors that are contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

The private cloud segment is expected to register highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Private clouds are advantagefor cloud advertising than public clouds because they provide customers more control over hardware and resources, offer greater security and privacy, and result in better performance. In addition, variinitiatives by different companies for the technological enhancement of their existing systems and enhancing innovation development and new product launches are driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 21 March 2023, TEOCO, the world's top supplier of analytics, assurance, planning, and optimization solutions to more than 300 Communication Service Providers (CSPs), announced the expansion of its network analytics cloud offering which will enable companies to take on new operational issues such as rapid deployment, security, and redundancy without having to make significant, long-term investments, which lowers operative threats and expenditures with the help of TEOCO's Network Analytics Cloud. These are some of the factors that are driving the revenue growth of this segment.

The large enterprises segment accounted for largest revenue share in the market in 2022. The positive effects of cloud computing for large businesses include cost savings, easy onboarding procedures, remote access to data, and data security. In addition, a team, it helps to work more effectively, enhance workflow management, reduce time spent on mundane operations, and integrate all the systems. Different product launches by different companies to support the upgradation of the existing product portfolios for customer usage satisfaction are driving revenue growth of this segment. Moreover, the launch of strategic plans and new products by different companies through partnerships and strategic revenue generation within the organizations or companies are driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 3 May 2022, a new joint service from Accenture and SAP was released to assist big businesses with their cloud migration and foster ongoing innovation. The new joint offering combined the RISE with SAP solution and SOAR with Accenture services offering. It has also been enhanced with new features that cover Accenture's full range of transformation services, including tailored cloud services and exclusive intelligent tools, and is provided through a seamless as-a-service model. These are some of the factors that are driving revenue growth of this segment. North America market accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. This is attributed to the latest technological advancements and upgrades along with the launch of new platforms for increasing efficiency and productivity in operations of the working systems by different companies in this region. For instance, on 28 March 2023, Clouds Media, a specialized agency that offers a wide range of data-driven digital marketing services, including online advertising, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), social media marketing, content marketing, website development, and digital consulting announced the opening of its new office in Greater Toronto, Canada to assist customers in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, and the U.S. These are some of the factors that are driving the market revenue growth in this region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud advertising market on the basis of service , deployment, organization size, application, industry, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)



Software as a Service (SaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Public Cloud



Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Large Enterprises Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Customer Management



Campaign Management



Experience Management



Real-Time Engagement Analytics and Insights

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Retail and Consumer Goods



Media and Entertainment



Manufacturing



Travel and Hospitality



Telecommunications



Education Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Deep Neural Networks Market Analysis By Component (Software & Application, Services), By Application (Data Preprocessing, Analytical Tools, Visualization, Optimization), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), By End-Use Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication), Forecasts to 2027

Healthcare Chatbots Market By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Component (Services, Software), By Application (Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance, Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance), By End User, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Water Storage Systems Market By Application (Hydraulic Fracture Storage & Collection, Rainwater Harvesting & Collection), By Material (Plastic, Concrete, Fiberglass), By End-use (Commercial, Municipal, Residential, Industrial), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market By Component (Software, Hardware, Service), By Deployment (Cloud-based quantum computing, Hybrid quantum computing, On-premises quantum computing), By Application, By End-use, and By Region, Forecast to 2027

IoT Chip Market , By Product (Logic Device, Memory Device, Sensor, Processor, Connectivity IC), By End-use (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, BFSI, Building Automation), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Inteof Things (IoT) Insurance Market By Insurance Type, By Application (Connected Home, Connected Car, Connected Health, Commercial Lines, Others), By End-Use (Automotive, Retail, Industrial, Residential, Healthcare, Logistics, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Cloud Backup & Recovery Market By Type (Hybrid, Public, Private), By User Type (SMEs, Large Enterprise), By End-Use (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education, Government, Retail, Telecommunication and IT, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely foon your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Cloud Advertising Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



hyperautomation market

cobots market

biosensors market

ai-based sensors market

5g networks market

smart farming market

Procurement Analytics Market

Cyber Insurance Market

Motion Capture System Market

Interactive Voice Response Market

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market

Swarm Intelligence Market

Engagement Banking Platform Market

Digital Asset Management System Market

Social Media Analytics Market

Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market

Digital Banking Platforms Market

Digital MRO Market Facility Management Market





Tags Cloud Advertising Market Size Cloud Advertising Market market research market report Analytics and Insights Related Links