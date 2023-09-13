Award Recognizes Nl Police Officers For Taking Impaired Drivers Off The Roads

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada's Team Nick Coates Awards will be presented to 12 police officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) this Friday, September 15, to recognize their outstanding work to take impaired drivers off roads and highways.

Officers who have taken a minimum of 12 impaired drivers off the roads during the previyear receive the Gold Award. Officers who have taken at least 8 impaired drivers off the roads during the previyear receive the Silver Award. Officers also receive special commemorative challenge coins. Media are invited to attend the Awards presentation and speak with special guests and award recipients.

Date: September 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. Location: RCMP Headquarters (Atrium), 100 E White Hills Rd., St. John's, NL Guests: Patricia Hynes-Coates and Terry Coates Assistant Commissioner Jennifer Ebert, Commanding Officer of RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador Deputy Chief Colin McNeil, RNC Tracey Ellsworth, Atlantic Region Director, MADD Canada National Board of Directors Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer

Established in 2019, the award is named in honour of Nick Coates and pays tribute to him and to all victims of impaired driving. Nick was killed by an impaired driver in St. John's in August 2013. He was riding his motorcycle back from a work meeting when he was hit by a pickup truck. Nick died in hospital later that day. He was just 27 years old. Since his death, Nick's family has worked to raise awareness and prevent impaired driving. Nick's step-mother, Patricia Hynes-Coates, is a former National President of MADD Canada.

MADD Canada thanks Patricia Hynes-Coates, Nick's father Terry Coates, the RCMP and the RNC for their ongoing support of the Awards program and annual presentation ceremony.





Tags impaired driving prevention NL Police Awards Team Nick Coates Awards