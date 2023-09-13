Rising Angels, Awareness & Restorative Care Hosts Inaugural Fundraising Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Rising Angels logo
Rising Angels at work
Fighting against commercial sexual exploitation and human trafficking!
MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Rising Angels , Awareness & Restorative Care is excited to announce that it will be hosting a first-ever fundraising gala at the Le Treport Wedding & Convention Centre on October 19, 2023 at 6:00pm, to help raise awareness and funds to continue to support women who have been trafficked as they navigate the process to recovery, healing, and growth.
The evening will include a seated dinner, networking, a live visual art show competition, featuring local artists painting to the music of violinist extraordinaire Grenville Pinto, and Honourary Member of the Order of Canada, Jackie Richardson will share her incredible talent as a special guest performing with the exciting Patti Jannetta Band.
Singer, actor, Jackie Richardson states,“please support Rising Angels as they continue to provide hope and resources to achieve their goal of a transitional facility for the multitudes of women and girls living in the shadow of fear, pain, coercion, and the deception of commercial sexual exploitation. Remember, they are someone's mother, daughter, sister, niece, or aunt in desperate need of our help. Letall add feathers to the wings of the Rising Angels in support!”
Human Trafficking is a global epidemic and the second largest criminal enterprise that generates billions of dollars yearly. Many people know it is an international issue, but a lot of people don't realize the problem is here in Canadian communities, right in our own backyards.
As of 2020, Statistics Canada reported that 3,541 incidents of human trafficking have been reported to police services in Canada between 2011-2021. 83% of incidents of human trafficking were reported in cenmetropolitan areas. 96% of victims of police-reported human trafficking were women and girls. Human trafficking is an under-reported crime.
“After being on the front lines for almost 14 years, Rising Angels, Founder and Executive Director, Katarina MacLeod, says,“there is an urgent need for a transitional facility. Rising Angels is starting to explore what that would entail to move forward towards achieving this much needed program.”
JoinOctober 19 and Together We Will Make a Difference!!
Secure your seat now! Early Bird pricing available until September 15.
Click Here to purchase your tickets :
Rising Angels, Awareness and Restorative Care
About Rising Angels, Awareness and Restorative Care:
At Rising Angels, our mission is to bring education about commercial sexual exploitation to professionals and the public, and to provide supportive services and safe environments to women affected by commercial sexual exploitation, allowing them to experience physical, mental, social, and spiritual restoration in their lives. Based in the Greater Toronto Area, Rising Angels provides training, programs, and support across Ontario.
For Sponsorship Opportunities please contact:
Kimberly Donovan
Dani Araujo
Media and Communications
What Rising Angels Does
