Qs Latin America & Caribbean Ranking 2024

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analyst, has released the thirteenth annual list of Latin America & The Caribbean's best universities . Evaluating the region's institutions based on academic and employer recognition, research output, resources and internationalisation, the final table lists 430 institutions across 25 locations.

Universidade de São Paulo takes the top spot, usurping Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile which comes second while Brazil's Universidade Estadual de Campinas places third. Brazil is the most represented higher education system, with 97 listed universities, followed by Mexwith 63 and Colombia with 61.

Overview

  • Argentina: 14/43 universities drop, 12 rise, 17 remain static.
    Universidad de Buenos Aires (9th) is national leader
  • Bolivia's
    Universidad Mayor de San Andrés (135th) ranks seventh for Citations per Paper
  • Brazil
     leads in PhD-trained faculty and research volume
  • Chile
     is most well-renowned country among international academics
  • Colombia
     boasts the most top-50 universities for Employer Reputation
  • Costa Rica's
    national leader, Universidad de Costa Rica, places 20th
  • Cuba
     enjoys exceptionally high teaching capacity
  • Dominican Republic
    excels in research impact
  • Ecuador : 82% of universities improve for Citations per Paper
  • Mex : Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Méxis the region's most well-renowned university among academics
  • Panama ranks for seven universities. Universidad Tecnológica de Panamá (130th) is national leader
  • Peru
     is most improved overall – 33% of universities climb, 8% drop
  • All
    Uruguay's institutions place among the top 100
  • Venezuela : 4/9 universities are among the region's top-100, two are in the top-50

Latin America & Caribbean 2024: Top-20

2024

2023

Institution

Location

1

2

Universidade de São Paulo

Brazil

2

1

Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

Chile

3

5

Universidade Estadual de Campinas

Brazil

4

4

Tecnológde Monterrey

Mex

5

3

Universidad de Chile

Chile

6

6

Universidad de los Andes

Colombia

7

7

Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

Mex

8

8

Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro

Brazil

9

9

Universidad de Buenos Aires

Argentina

10

11

UNESP

Brazil

11

12

Universidad de Concepción

Chile

12

10

Universidad Nacional de Colombia

Colombia

13

13

Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

Peru

14

16

Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais

Brazil

15

14

Universidad de Santiago de Chil

Chile

16

18

Pontificia Universidad Javeriana

Colombia

17

19

Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro

Brazil

18

17

Universidade Federal do Rio Grande Do Sul

Brazil

19

15

Universidad de Antioquia

Colombia

20

20

Universidad de Costa Rica

Costa Rica

