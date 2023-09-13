Qs Latin America & Caribbean Ranking 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latin America & Caribbean's top universities revealed
LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analyst, has released the thirteenth annual list of Latin America & The Caribbean's best universities . Evaluating the region's institutions based on academic and employer recognition, research output, resources and internationalisation, the final table lists 430 institutions across 25 locations.
Universidade de São Paulo takes the top spot, usurping Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile which comes second while Brazil's Universidade Estadual de Campinas places third. Brazil is the most represented higher education system, with 97 listed universities, followed by Mexwith 63 and Colombia with 61.
Overview
Argentina: 14/43 universities drop, 12 rise, 17 remain static.
Universidad de Buenos Aires (9th) is national leader Bolivia's
Universidad Mayor de San Andrés (135th) ranks seventh for Citations per Paper Brazil
leads in PhD-trained faculty and research volume Chile
is most well-renowned country among international academics Colombia
boasts the most top-50 universities for Employer Reputation Costa Rica's
national leader, Universidad de Costa Rica, places 20th Cuba
enjoys exceptionally high teaching capacity Dominican Republic
excels in research impact Ecuador : 82% of universities improve for Citations per Paper Mex : Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Méxis the region's most well-renowned university among academics Panama ranks for seven universities. Universidad Tecnológica de Panamá (130th) is national leader Peru
is most improved overall – 33% of universities climb, 8% drop All
Uruguay's institutions place among the top 100 Venezuela : 4/9 universities are among the region's top-100, two are in the top-50
|
Latin America & Caribbean 2024: Top-20
|
2024
|
2023
|
Institution
|
Location
|
1
|
2
|
Universidade de São Paulo
|
Brazil
|
2
|
1
|
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
|
Chile
|
3
|
5
|
Universidade Estadual de Campinas
|
Brazil
|
4
|
4
|
Tecnológde Monterrey
|
Mex
|
5
|
3
|
Universidad de Chile
|
Chile
|
6
|
6
|
Universidad de los Andes
|
Colombia
|
7
|
7
|
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
|
Mex
|
8
|
8
|
Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro
|
Brazil
|
9
|
9
|
Universidad de Buenos Aires
|
Argentina
|
10
|
11
|
UNESP
|
Brazil
|
11
|
12
|
Universidad de Concepción
|
Chile
|
12
|
10
|
Universidad Nacional de Colombia
|
Colombia
|
13
|
13
|
Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú
|
Peru
|
14
|
16
|
Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais
|
Brazil
|
15
|
14
|
Universidad de Santiago de Chil
|
Chile
|
16
|
18
|
Pontificia Universidad Javeriana
|
Colombia
|
17
|
19
|
Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro
|
Brazil
|
18
|
17
|
Universidade Federal do Rio Grande Do Sul
|
Brazil
|
19
|
15
|
Universidad de Antioquia
|
Colombia
|
20
|
20
|
Universidad de Costa Rica
|
Costa Rica
|
© QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2023
|
Logo -
SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds
MENAFN13092023003732001241ID1107061417
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.