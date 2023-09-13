Qs Latin America & Caribbean Ranking 2024

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analyst, has released the thirteenth annual list of Latin America & The Caribbean's best universities . Evaluating the region's institutions based on academic and employer recognition, research output, resources and internationalisation, the final table lists 430 institutions across 25 locations.

Universidade de São Paulo takes the top spot, usurping Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile which comes second while Brazil's Universidade Estadual de Campinas places third. Brazil is the most represented higher education system, with 97 listed universities, followed by Mexwith 63 and Colombia with 61.

Overview