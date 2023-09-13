Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Expected To Reach A Staggering Us$ 9.2 Billion By 2031 | Tmr

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market
Growth in industrialization, rapid advancement in technology, environmental concerns, and scarcity of freshwater are driving the demand of Market.
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Global“Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipme nt Market” Growth Research 2023-2031 offers insightful information on the current trends, difficulties, market risks, and market constraints of leading suppliers. In-depth coverage of geographic segmentation, current demand scope, growth rate analysis, industry revenue, and CAGR staare all included in this report. This Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of company profiles, investment possibilities, development strategies, industry size, and market share valuations globally.
The global Industrial Wastewater Treatment market size is expected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2031 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period (2023−2031), according to TMR's latest research report.
Technological Advancements to Boost Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Value
Advancements in industrial wastewater treatment technologies have made the equipment more efficient, cost-effective, and reliable. Innovations such as membrane filtration, biological treatment, UV disinfection, and advanced oxidation processes have improved the treatment efficiency and reduced the operational costs of industrial wastewater treatment equipment.
One of the key trends influencing the industrial wastewater treatment equipment industry growth is the increase in water recycling. Depletion of freshwater resources is fueling the emphasis on water reuse and resource recovery from wastewater.
Moreover, effective wastewater treatment can result in cost savings for industries. Companies can reduce their freshwater consumption, decrease discharge fees, and avoid potential fines for non-compliance by treating and reusing wastewater. Industrial wastewater treatment equipment enables companies to achieve these cost savings and improve their operational efficiency.
Key Developments
.On April 18, 2022, Veolia Water Technologies announced the launch of new disruptive technology the Barrel ‒ an integrated plug-and -play reverse osmosis (RO) technology for desalination and water reuse. The Barrel produces freshwater that complies with all water quality regulations, while meeting the demands and challenges of the desalination market. It is also appropriate for low pressure RO applications and wastewater reuse.
.In March 2017, SUEZalong with Caisse De depot et placement du Quebec entered in to a binding agreement to purchase GE Water & Process Technologies from General Electric company. GE Water is a solution provider for the water and wastewater treatment industry.
Regional Outlook
According to the latest industrial wastewater treatment equipment market forecast, Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and industrialization. Asia Pacific is witnessing significant industrial growth, especially in countries such as China, India, and those in Southeast Asia. This industrialization leads to increased production and generates a substantial amount of industrial wastewater that requires treatment. Therefore, expansion of industries is projected to boost the demand for wastewater treatment equipment and consequently boost the market for industrial wastewater treatment equipment in the region.
Top Key Ventures covered in the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Report:
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Aquatech International LLC, Veolia Water, Xylem Inc., SUEZ SA, Ecolab Inc., Filtronics Incorporated, Hartwell Environmental Corp, Hitachi Ltd., and Dow Inc.
Segmentation of the Report:
By Equipment Type
.Trash Rakes
.Clarifiers
.Filters
.Demineralizers
.Centrifuges
.Sludge Dryers
.Others (Separators, Degasifiers, etc.)
By Process
.Sedimentation
.UV Treatment
.Screening
.Disinfection
.Sand Filtration
.Reverse Osmosis
.Desalination
.Membrane Separation
.Others (Vacuum Freezing, Aeration, etc.)
By End-user
.Oil & Gas
.Power Generation
.Chemical
.Food & Beverages
.Pharmaceutical
.Energy & Manufacturing
.Others (Agriculture, etc.)
By Distribution Channel
.Direct Sales
.Indirect Sales
Key Questions Answered
Q1. What is the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment market size?
Q2. What is the growth forecast for the market?
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the market?
Q4. What are the major segments of the market?
Q5. What are the key Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment companies?
