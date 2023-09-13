Award-Winning Musical 'Jersey Boys' Returns To The Las Vegas Stage At The Orleans Hotel And Casino

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The international hit musical "Jersey Boys" is returning to the Las Vegas stage, launching the only United States residency at The Orleans Hotel and Casino

December 21, 2023.

Produced by Ivory Star Productions , the show will, once again, take audiences behind the scenes and sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, featuring the set, style, and sensations for which the global musical phenomenon "Jersey Boys" is known and loved.

Winner of 65 major awards worldwide, the Tony®, Grammy and Olivier® award-winning true-life musical depicts the story of how Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons rose to success from the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Premiering on Broadway in 2005, the instant hit show features many of the Four Seasons' greatest hits, including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

The international hit musical "Jersey Boys" is returning to the Las Vegas stage, launching the only United States residency at The Orleans Hotel and Casino December 21, 2023.

"We are ecstatic to bring 'Jersey Boys' back to the Las Vegas stage," said John Bentham, Ivory Star Productions CEO and Lead Producer. "This musical continues to take audiences around the world by storm; it only makes sense that Las Vegas locals and visitors alike will once again be able to enjoy the show in the Entertainment Capital of the World."

The production will premiere inside the 850-seat Showroom at The Orleans Hotel and Casino, where there's not a bad seat in the house. Outfitted with a concert-quality D&B FOH audio system, the Showroom has hosted entertainers ranging from Wynonna Judd to Natalie Cole, singing groups such as the Temptations and Air Supply, and comedy legends Don Rickles and Dana Carvey, to name a few.

This will be the first long-term residency show in The Orleans Showroom's history.

"We are excited to welcome 'Jersey Boys' to The Orleans, Las Vegas' top off-Strip destination for live entertainment," said Chris Joy, Vice President and General Manager at The Orleans Hotel and Casino. "For decades, the Orleans Showroom has offered Las Vegas locals and tourists a unique variety of live entertainment in an intimate setting, and we are looking forward to starting the next chapter in the Showroom's history by welcoming one of Broadway's most well-known and beloved shows back to Las Vegas."



"Jersey Boys" previews will begin December 21 – performing Wednesdays through Sundays at 7:30pm. Following the Grand Opening Night on Wednesday, January 17, performances will run Wednesdays through Mondays at 7:30pm, with an additional matinee performance on select Saturdays at 3pm. Ticket tiers include Standard Seating for $69.95++; Regular for $89.95++; VIP for $99.95++; Platinum VIP for $119.95; Director's Circle for $139.95++; and the Four Seasons themed Box Suites with bottomless Champagne or bottle service for 4-6 seats for $895.95++.

Tickets to "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom will go on sale to the general public Saturday, September 16. Special presale tickets with up to $30 off will be available exclusively to Boyd Rewards members September 13th through the 15th. To purchase tickets, visit ; for images click HERE .

About Ivory Star Productions

Ivory Star Productions

is a leader in the entertainment field with strong insight into the Las Vegas and tourist market. Offering a fresh entertainment perspective from the stages of Las Vegas to around the world, Ivory Star Productions lives and breathes all things entertainment. Led by award-winning producer John Bentham, the Ivory Star Productions team delivers boutique show alternatives, and large-scale events, not only from the stages of Las Vegas but to worldwide productions. Current shows in Las Vegas include Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Marriage Can Be Murder at The Orleans, Seven Oh Brew Oktoberfest, Tape Face at MGM Grand, and comedy magician Adam London at The Orleans. For more information visit ivorystar.

About The Orleans Hotel and Casino

Located just minutes from the world-famLas

Vegas Strip, The Orleans Hotel and Casino , a property of Boyd Gaming Corporation

and partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, features more

than 1,800 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, a diverse

selection of remarkable dining experiences, and chart-topping entertainers

performing weekly. The Orleans offers a rich resort

experience with exceptional dining

experiences, like Alder & Birch Cocktails and Dining, Ondori Asian Kitchen and Bailiwick. The casino floor features all the hottest new

slot machines and 62 table games, including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat and

more.

Additional amenities include a 52-lane bowling alley, an 18-screen movie

theater, a spa, a keno lounge, a race and sports

book and a poker room, recently named "Best Poker Room" in Las Vegas Review-Journal's Best of Las Vegas readers survey. For more information, visit

and connect on Facebook , Twitter

and Instagram . Complete details on entertainment options at Boyd Gaming's Las Vegas properties are available at .

An operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, and manager of a tribal casino in northern California, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives that positively impact the Company's stakeholders and communities. Boyd Gaming was also recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes Magazine and America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek Magazine in 2023.

Media Contact

Authentic Public Relations

Alex Gilbert

702-480-9076 | [email protected]



SOURCE Ivory Star Productions