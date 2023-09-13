Kayak For Business Launches New Enterprise Solution

Blockskye powers

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, announced today the launch of its first corporate travel product designed for large companies. KAYAK for Business' new Enterprise solution combines the best of KAYAK with the features that business travelers want most - no credit card or expense report required.

KAYAK for Business was launched in 2020 as a free corporate travel solution designed for small and mid-size businesses, to make booking business travel as simple as booking a vacation. The brand's first Enterprise client, along with Blockskye, partnered closely with KAYAK to co-develop a solution that not only challenged the corporate travel landscape but also met the needs of modern road warriors.

With KAYAK for Business' Enterprise solution companies can:



Unlock

ALL

supplier

fares

from

airlines in

one

place.

Direct

NDC

connectivity

with suppliers gives travelers the ability to book directly with the

airlines.

Make changes directly with the airline using the KAYAK app. Reduce calls to corporate

travel

agents, with

a

mobile

first

solution that

also

has

24/7

agents on

call, just in case, powered by

Blockskye.

Let employees book their travel on their favorite travel app. Employees can search for a destination, view what's within policy, add an expense code and book a trip - with the added boof doing it all on a familiar

platform.

Eliminate expense reporting for flights. Powered by blockchain technology and through the company's partnership with Blockskye, the KAYAK for Business Enterprise offering can facilitate direct payment between companies and participating major carriers.

This

innovative

technology

reduces

overall business

costs,

and

allows

travelers to walk onto a flight without ever having to submit airline

expenses.

Empower

employees to

take

advantage

of

loyalty perks.

Users

can

see

a

real-time breakdown of loyalty benefits during checkout - helping employees maximize their favorite loyalty program

rewards. Monitor

environmental

impact.

With

sustainability

becoming

increasingly

important

for businesses, KAYAK's Enterprise solution calculates the Co2 emissions for every flight and sends it directly to the company for simplified

reporting.

KAYAK for Business' Enterprise solution offers a comprehensive range of features that businesses can expect, such as Duty of Care, Advanced Reporting, Group Booking, Guest Booking, Unused Ticket Management, and integrations with third party solutions such as calendar, reshopping, expense, HR, ERP, single sign-on, and more.

"With 15+ years of experience in the leisure booking space and connectivity to travel

suppliers, KAYAK was an ideal platform to partner with to introduce this new way of booking business travel," said Michael Share, Co-CEO and co-founder of Blockskye. "We're thrilled to power the customer support and the alternative form of payments and expense for Enterprise

- as we know this new way of booking business travel will transform the experience for corporate travelers."

To learn more about KAYAK for Business visit kayak.com/business

About KAYAK

KAYAK , part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG ), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. We also support business travelers with our corporate

travel solution .

About Blockskye

Blockskye brings corporate travel industry intelligence, credibility, payment-and-expense solutions to enterprise travel programs.

