Njasap To Host Wall Street Informational Picket On Thursday, Sept. 14

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Continue Reading
Urging NetJets executives to reverse the company's sad decline from carrier destination to industry steppingstone, NJASAP members picketed outside Signature Flight support in Bedford, Massachusetts as part of the 2023 Coast-to-Coast Informational Picket on Aug. 31, 2023. The largest multi-city picket in the Union's history, more than 500 members and their families participated in 10 cities across the country.
Since February 2023, NJASAP members have participated in 13 informational pickets pseveral small-format pickets across the U.S. to decry the Fractional's continued refusal to compete for top talent as the pilot labor crisis continues. On Aug. 31, 2023, more than 90 NetJets pilots and their families picketed outside NetJets' corporate headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, as part of the Union's 2023 Coast-to-Coast Informational Picket coinciding with the Labor Day holiday.
|
WHO
|
The NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,100-ppilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK ) subsidiary.
|
WHAT
|
Informational picketing by NetJets pilots and their families outside the New York Stock Exchange
|
WHERE
|
The New York Stock Exchange
20 Broad St., New York, NY
|
WHEN
|
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, from 1330ET to 1730ET
|
WHY
|
.
|
Despite the sustained pilot labor crisis,
NetJets
executives have not taken meaningful steps to attract and to retain talented pilot personnel, putting the brand's staas the global leader in private air transportation at risk.
|
|
.
|
Indeed, as the pilot shortage tightens its grip on the marketplace,
NetJets' competitive position continues to diminish: In a recent survey, 72% of pilots in their first year of service with
NetJets
do not view the Fractional as a career destination carrier.
|
|
.
|
NetJets
pilots will earn, on average, 60% of what their peers at some low-cost carriers will earn across a 30-year career. At a time when carriers are aggressively competing for and recruiting pilot talent, what will compel the best aviators to choose
NetJets
that refuses to make appropriate competitive adjustments?
|
|
.
|
Rather than compete for talent,
NetJets
has opted to avert a hiring crisis by lowering minimum flight time standards. Unsurprisingly, new hire pilot experience at
NetJets
has plummeted 77% since 2018 – a shift
NJASAP
attributes to the brand's decision to downplay the sustained pilot labor crisis.
|
|
.
|
NJASAP
views this head-in-the-sand stance as unfathomable – especially when we stand ready to partner with management to recapture
NetJets' former cache, benefiting all Berkshire Hathaway stakeholders.
|
|
.
|
NJASAP
members are picketing to inform the public of the ongoing labor dispute and their concerns with
NetJets' training deficiencies as well as to show the
NetJets
Executive Management Team that the pilots support their Union's efforts.
|
CONTACT
|
NJASAP
NJASAP President Capt. Pedro Leroux
(404) 398-3926
[email protected]
GenuineQS.com
SOURCE NJASAP
MENAFN13092023003732001241ID1107061358
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.