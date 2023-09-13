Njasap To Host Wall Street Informational Picket On Thursday, Sept. 14

Urging NetJets executives to reverse the company's sad decline from carrier destination to industry steppingstone, NJASAP members picketed outside Signature Flight support in Bedford, Massachusetts as part of the 2023 Coast-to-Coast Informational Picket on Aug. 31, 2023. The largest multi-city picket in the Union's history, more than 500 members and their families participated in 10 cities across the country.

Since February 2023, NJASAP members have participated in 13 informational pickets pseveral small-format pickets across the U.S. to decry the Fractional's continued refusal to compete for top talent as the pilot labor crisis continues. On Aug. 31, 2023, more than 90 NetJets pilots and their families picketed outside NetJets' corporate headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, as part of the Union's 2023 Coast-to-Coast Informational Picket coinciding with the Labor Day holiday.