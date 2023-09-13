“Best Of 2024” Vehicles Recognized By North American Car, Truck And Utility Vehicle Of The Yeartm

Over the last 30 years, NACTOY has honored excellence in innovation, design, safety, performance, technology, user experience, driver satisfaction and value. Vehicles are evaluated by 50 respected automotive journalists who write for a wide variety of print, online and broadcast media across the U.S. and Canada; the awards are highly coveted in the automotive industry and the longest-running new-vehicle awards not associated with a single publication.

“The value of these awards is in the expertise and diverse perspectives of our jurors,” said NACTOY president Jeff Gilbert.“We all evaluate vehicles in a different way. In the end, we come to a consensus. The vehicles on this list are worthy of further evaluation, and we look forward to spending more time driving them, learning more about them and comparing them with the competition.”

Each NACTOY juror has their own method for evaluating the Best of 2024 vehicles, and in October many of the 50 jurors will convene in Michigan for an annual comparison drive. After they complete their individual and collective evaluations, they will cast votes to determine the three finalist vehicles in each category. These finalists will be announced in Los Angeles on November 16, and winners will be announced at a special event in metro Detroit on January 4, 2024.