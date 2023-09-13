Toronto And Area Road Builders Announce New Leadership

With diverse experience in both non-profit and public sectors, Chakarova brings with her an impressive track record of operational excellence, policy development, public affairs, and member engagement.

"We are delighted to welcome Raly Chakarova as our new Executive Director," said Rick Logozzo, TARBA's President and Chair of the Board. "Raly's results-oriented leadership, passion for critical infrastructure development, and understanding of the unique challenges facing our industry, make her an exceptional fit to represent the interests of our members and drive positive change within our sector. She is the ideal choice to lead TARBA into an exciting new era of growth and advocacy.”

As Executive Director, Chakarova will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of TARBA's operations, including industry advocacy, member services, and collective bargaining. Her leadership will be critical in advancing TARBA's mission to champion best industry practices and investment in critical infrastructure projects in the Greater Toronto Area and Simcoe County.

"The sector plays a vital role in shaping the economic and social landscape of the Toronto region, enabling the movement of goods and people, and supporting job creation and competitiveness," said Chakarova. "I am honored to join TARBA and I am thankful to the Board of Directors for putting their trust in me to lead this esteemed organization into the future. I look forward to working with our members, union and government partners on important issues, including the increased use of recycled material in road construction and maintenance - a proven approach to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and project costs.”

In this new role, Chakarova will also be joining the Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) as a Board Director.

“RCCAO is thrilled to welcome Raly to the RCCAO Board and congratulates her on becoming TARBA's Executive Director,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of the RCCAO.“Raly's poise, intelligence and drive will be of great benefit to TARBA and the entire infrastructure industry. Her experience and leadership will strengthen TARBA's invaluable contributions to RCCAO's advocacy as we continue the critical work of building Ontario's future.”

Prior to taking on this role, Raly served as Executive Director of the BOLT Foundation, Director of Policy at the Toronto Region Board of Trade and as Senior Advisor to the Ontario Minister of Economic Development and Growth, among other roles in the non-profit and government sectors. Raly is a Board Member of ACCES Employment and a member of RESCON's Anti-Racism Roundtable. She holds a Master of Public Administration from Queen's University and a Specialist in International Development and Political Science from University of Toronto.

About Toronto and Area Road Builders Association (TARBA):

The Toronto and Area Road Builders Association (TARBA) is a leading industry association, whose members perform the majority of new road construction and maintenance in the City of Toronto, municipalities in Halton, Peel, and York Regions, and Simcoe County. TARBA is the lead association negotiating collective agreements with LiUNA 183, IOUE Local 793, and Teamsters Local 230, on behalf of unionized contractors working in those municipalities.

For more information about TARBA and its initiatives, please visit .

About Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO):

The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned over 60 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers. Learn more at .

Attachments