Global Adventure Bike Rental Market Size To Reach Usd 6.11 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global adventure bike rental market size was USD Billion 1.12 in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing influence of social media platforms and adventure biking influencers is a major factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. A hassle-free way to avoid traffic and get to the destination quickly is to rent a bike. One can simply find a bike to hire in the city due to many rental alternatives that are available, which will allow one to effortlessly navigate traffic, avoid crowded transportation options, and leisurely visit both well-known and uncommon locations. Beyond discovery and excitement, renting bikes provides young people with a wonderful opportunity to include health in their urban lives. Biking is a fun and healthy way to travel around the city in nice weather, especially in the winter. It's an opportunity to live an active lifestyle and enjoy the adventure of traveling to new places.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 1.12 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 18.6% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 6.11 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type of Adventure Bikes, Rental Duration, Experience Level, Price Range, Booking Platforms, Target Customers, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled EagleRider, The Hertz Corporation, MotoQuest, SMTOURS, d.o.o., kizuki Co., Ltd., Motoroads, Ontrack Technologies Private Limited, Twisted Road, TIER Mobility SE, SG Bike Pte Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Strategic Development

On 13 September 2022, the new DSR/X adventure motorcycle from American electric motorcycle manufacturer Zero is the company's flagship model for 2023. The FXE urban commuter, which is the company's entry-level model, and SR/S performance bike are both available from Zero. The company's new DSR/X adventure e-motorbike combines off-road capability with city and highway travel. The DSR/X is equipped with a new 17.3 kWh Z-Force battery pack and the company's new 166 lb-ft Z-Force motor.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The intermediate and advanced riders segment is expected to register highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Understanding their special requirements, giving appropriate bike alternatives, outlining safety precautions, and selecting suitable routes depending on their skill levels are all aspects of catering to intermediate and advanced riders in the adventure bike rental industry. Rental businesses can draw and keep clients from both demographics by providing excellent customer service, keeping bikes in top condition, and developing a community that shares experiences and advice. The budget segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Riders who are looking for cost-effective solutions without sacrificing the fun of discovering a variety of terrains and going on adventures can hire budget bikes from the adventure bike rental market. These motorcycles are made to offer a more reasonable option for individuals who are on a tight budget or are just starting to learn about adventure riding.

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to register highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Growing number of tourists seeking out unusual and thrilling experiences owing to adventure tourism's rising appeal.

Emergen Research has segmented the global adventure bike rental market on the basis of type of adventure bikes, rental duration, experience level, price range, booking platforms, target customers, and region :



Type of Adventure Bikes Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Off-road Bikes



Touring Bikes



Dual-Sport Bikes Others



Rental Duration (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Short-Term Long-Term



Experience Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Beginners Intermediate and Advanced Riders



Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Budget



Mid-Range Premium



Booking Platforms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Traditional Rental Shops Online Platforms



Target Customers Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Enthusiasts



Tourists

Event Participants

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely foon your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

