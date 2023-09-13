Topline Financial Credit Union Members And Employees Help Youth Prepare For A Successful Back To School Season

TopLine and community members could purchase items from the credit union's Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry, and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return we delivered to our charitable partners. When the program ended employees and members had donated over 2,230 school supply items, nearly 50 backpacks and over $700 in cash to assist local youth in need.



“Thank you to all our generdonors, we are grateful for the support from our employees and members to help students kick-off the school year,” says Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO.“Back-to-school season can be stressful for families and we're glad we can make it a little easier by providing the necessary supplies kids need for a thriving learning experience, and partner with local non-profits to distribute these items.”

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth ages 16-24 in Hennepin County. There are over 4,900 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 250 youth annually. Visit to learn more.

CEAP (Community Emergency Assistance Programs), serving Hennepin and Anoka Counties, is a community-based, non-profit agency that partners with other resources to assist people in need. The mission of CEAP is to stabilize individuals and families in financial distress and to maximize their ability to live independently and with dignity. Visit to learn more.

Keystone Community Services is a community-based volunteer organization in St. Paul that helps thousands of low-income individuals and families in the East Metro Area. Keystone's mission is to strengthen the capacity of individuals and families to improve their quality of life. Visit to learn more.



