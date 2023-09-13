Global Automated 3D Printing Market Size To Reach Usd 25.68 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated 3D printing market size was USD 1.13 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 36.49% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements, growing automotive industry, and rising healthcare sector are expected to drive market revenue growth. One of the many remarkable qualities of 3D printing is tool-free manufacturing. The ability to produce molds, models, prototypes, one-of-a-kind things, or spare components without spending a lot of time and money developing specific tools is creating a high demand for automated 3D printing solutions. Automobiles are essential for human existence since these are the main modes of transportation. Globally, there are currently more than 1.3 billion motor vehicles on the road, and by 2035, that number is expected to increase to 1.8 billion. Passenger automobiles make up around 74% of this value, while the remaining 26% is made up of light commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, buses, coaches, and minibuses. Molds and thermoforming tools are created using 3D printing and as a result, automakers develop tools and samples at minimal prices and prevent production losses while investing in expensive equipment. Such factors are creating a high demand for automated 3D printing, tis expected to drive market revenue growth. Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content @ Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are being used in a variety of ways in the additive manufacturing industry. For instance, using machine learning, MIT researchers have streamlined the process of locating innovative 3D printing materials. An algorithm that swiftly outperformed conventional techniques for formulating 3D printing material was utilized to optimize material performance elements including toughness and compression strength. The researchers developed the open-source, free AutoOED platform, which enables other researchers to perform their own material optimization. However, high cost of installation is limiting demand for automated 3D printing and, tis expected to restrain market revenue growth. Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 1.13 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 36.49% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 25.68 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Offering, process, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Stratasys, ExOne, 3D Systems, Inc., Materialise, Universal Robots A/S, Formlabs, EOS, SLM Solutions, PostProcess Technologies, and Renishaw plc Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global automated 3D printing market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective automated 3D printing solutions. Some major players included in the global automated 3D printing market report are:



Strategic Development



On 01 October 2021, a Vancouver-based developer of automation technology for the 3D printing industry, 3DQUE announced the product launch of two new quinly automation kits for the creality CR-10 and CR-6 se. Raspberry Pi, which is a hardware and software package capable of running desktop 3D printers on its own, serves as the virtual 3D printer operator Quinly. By eliminating manual labor, the technology aims to increase the scale of 3D printing. Print laboratories, on-demand producers, educational institutions, and customers looking for automated bulk part creation are its main target audiences. In January 2022, organizations from Germany and Canada collaborated to use 3D printing and AI to automate the process of fixing parts. The Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D printer-directed intelligence enhancement of process Sensing for Adaptive Laser Additive Manufacturing (AI-SLAM) project intends to develop potent AI-based software that can run DED 3D printers automatically. The print process will be algorithmically controlled by the software to effectively restore uneven surfaces on damaged components. The German consortium includes the Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology (ILT) and the software provider BCT. The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) will administer the project in Canada. The research will be overseen by McGill University, and the programming of AI models will be assisted by the machine learning company Braintoy.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The hardware segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Technological advancements and product innovation in automated 3D printing hardware are creating a high demand for this segment. Laser-based solution in 3D printers along with development of metal binder jetting 3D printers is being adopted by varimarket players which is also creating a high demand for such automated 3D printers in variindustries. Many industry players have been developing their systems to address the demand for faster speeds and greater reliability as the foof metal 3D printing shifts toward industrial applications.

The automated production segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The quick innovation of 3D printing is one of its primary advantages. In contrast to traditional prototyping, which takes weeks or months, 3D printing allows one to quickly design, edit, and replace models all inside the same day, maximizing the efficiency of the innovation cycle. Effects that can be produced with 3D printing cannot be produced using conventional production methods. Lighter auto parts produced with Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D technology help reduce vehicle weight, increase performance, and use less energy which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The healthcare segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Personalized prostheses, implants, and other equipment can be ordered by patients at affordable prices owing to efficient 3D printing services. In addition, these services facilitate quicker and more effective development of new medical device solutions. It is possible to print 3D-printed labs and medical equipment. Equipment parts made of plastic are 3D printed. As a result, it is less expensive and time-consuming to wait to get a new medical item from outside sources. In addition, the production process and subsequent applications are more simple. Such factors are creating a high demand for automated 3D printing, tis expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. Market in North America accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. The demand for automated 3D printing systems is increasing owing to technological advancements that encourage prototyping and innovation across a variety of industries and advantages such as customization possibilities that let individuals and businesses create specialised and one-of-a-kind products, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region. Manufacturers are encouraged to introduce cutting-edge equipment to reduce labour costs and increase process efficiency. For instance, on 2 May 2023, HP announced the product launch of 3D printing automation solutions at RAPID + TCT which is expected to simplify workflows and reduce costs for high-volume 3D production. Also, as part of its exclusive network of HP Digital Manufacturing Partners (DMP), the business has also promoted a number of its current Digital Manufacturing Network (DMN) members. Thus, such product innovation in this region is creating a high demand for automated 3D printing and is expected to drive market revenue growth in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automated 3D printing market on the basis of offering, process, end-use, and region:



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Hardware



Software

Services

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Material Handling



Automated Production



Part Handling



Post-Processing

Multiprocessing

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



Aerospace & Defense



Healthcare



Industrial-Manufacturing, High-Tech Equipment, and Engineering



Automotive



Consumer Products



Energy

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

Contact Us:

