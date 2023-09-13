Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size To Reach Usd 130.31 Billion In 2030 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Data center accelerator market size was USD 17.89 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing foon parallel computing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centers, rising number of data center facilities globally, increasing data traffic, increasing use of deep learning technology in big data analytics, and rising demand for consumer-driven data and application performance enhancement are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Operators are rapidly exploring and investing in Research & Development (R&D) for cutting-edge solutions to improve varidata-driven operations, such as deep learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP), since data centers are overflowing with ever-increasingly massive amounts of data. In addition, demand for data center accelerators is rising because of growing cloud computing and cloud-based services, as well as an increase in number of data centers housing numerservers and significant quantity of storage. Moreover, increasing growth of the market is mostly owing to rising demand for high-performance hardware accelerators in data center processors used in applications including deep learning, object recognition and identification, picture classification, and NLP. On 28 June 2021, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. introduced a new unit accelerator card, Qualcomm 5G DU X100 Accelerator Card in its 5G RAN Platforms line. Qualcomm 5G DU X100 is intended to help operators and infrastructure providers quickly to realize benefits of 5G's high performance, low latency, and power efficiency, while also fastening cellular ecosystem's shift towards virtualized radio access networks. Furthermore, high demand for handling rising data and complex computations by data centers with reduced power as well as comparatively higher performance is also driving revenue growth of the market. Request Free Sample Copy Or Get This Report At: However, factors such as high electricity consumption by data centers in addition to complexity and unreliability of AI mechanisms, are expected to provide some restraints for market growth. Moreover, requirement for highly specialized infrastructure can lead to overheating and faulty conditions if unmonitored. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 17.89 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 25.0% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 130.31 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Processor type, type, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Marvell, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., IBM, Google, Fujitsu, and Dell, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Check out our latest discount on report @

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global data center accelerator market is consolidated, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective data center accelerator solutions. Some major players included in the global data center accelerator market report are:



NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

Marvell

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

IBM

Google

Fujitsu Dell, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 13 October 2022, Intel and Google Cloud jointly launched E2000 processor offloads tasks to accelerate infrastructure. The E2000 chip, codenamed Mount Evans, is an Infrastructure Processing Unit (IPU) that handles network processing while CPU handles computation. Encryption offers a layer of protection between variconsumers that use a cloud service. Although, IPU chip was developed in collaboration with Google, Intel is allowed to sell it to other clients. Google has integrated it into C3 VM, a new virtual machine solution powered by Intel's fourth-generation Xeon CPUs.

On 20 November 2021, Xilinx launched latest data-center accelerator, Alveo U55C. Alveo U55C data-center accelerator from Xilinx is smaller, has more memory, and consumes less power than its predecessor, making it more suitable for high-performance computing. Alveo U55C, which is powered by FPGA, is comparable to its predecessor, Alveo U280. However, U280 contains 8GB of High Bandwidth Memory Second Generation (HBM2) memory and 16GB of DDR4 DRAM, whilst U55C has 16GB of HBM2 memory but no DDR4. HBM2 memory is significantly quicker and more expensive than DDR4 memory. Xilinx's latest addition can boost performance while significantly reducing power and space by switching to pure HBM2 and deleting the DDR4.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecast period. FPGAs are programmable hardware fabric-enabled integrated circuits. Provision of features of both processor-based systems and ASICs and cost-effective solutions in comparison to ASIC are a few of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. FPGAs offer a combination of programmability, speed, and flexibility, which leads to performance savings by minimizing the cost and complexity of developing Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). Furthermore, FPGAs' low latency and predictable latency are also expected to drive growth of this segment.

The High-Performance Computing (HPC) segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Majority of HPC customers are large industrial groups and research institutions, with a foon simulation-heavy sectors such as automobile, energy (including nuclear and oil & gas), aerospace, and pharmaceuticals. HPC requires more electricity than traditional PCs with increased server density, more powerful CPUs, and greater cooling needs. Organizations may leverage parallel processing to execute cutting-edge applications, such as AI and data analytics owing to high-performance computing, which is one of the major factors driving growth of this segment.

The deep learning training segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Neural networks are used by deep learning to carry out tasks such as machine vision, speech recognition, and natural language processing. To infer meaning from new data, trained models are frequently used across variplatforms including mobile phones. An AI accelerator is a high-performance parallel computation machine optimized for efficient processing of AI workloads such as neural networks. Massively scalable computational architectures are required for data centers, especially hyper-scale data centers.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing development of data-hungry and data-generating technologies, such as Machine Learning (ML) and IoT, deployment of 5G, growing OTT media services, as well as rising number of SMEs, are few of the major factors driving revenue growth in this region. Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 are leading to heavy consumption of data due to rapid adoption of industrial automation especially in the manufacturing sector with increasing penetration of digitization. Xilinx's latest addition can boost performance while significantly reducing power and space by switching to pure HBM2 and deleting the DDR4.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented global data center accelerator market based on processor type, type, application, and region:



Processor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)



Central Processing Unit (CPU)



Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Cloud data center

High-Performance Computing (HPC) data center

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Deep learning training



Enterprise inference

Public cloud inference

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Lighting as a Service Market By Component (Luminaries and Controls, Software, Services), By Installation (Indoor, Outdoor) and By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Others) Forecasts to 2027

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Product (Software, Hardware), By Workflow (Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Reporting, and Communication), By Therapeutic Application (General Imaging, Specialty Imaging), By Deployment Mode, By Modality, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

AI in Banking Market By Component, By Technology, By Application, By Solution (Customer Behavior Analytics, Data Analytics & Visualization, Fraud Detection, Customer Relationship Management, Chatbot, and Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2027

Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market By Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Oncology, Others), By Imaging Modalities (Mammography, X-Ray, Ultrasound, MRI, CT Scan, Others), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Email Encryption Market By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Component (Services, Solution), By End-use (Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Government, Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely foon your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors. For more information, visit

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Data Center Accelerator Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



closed loop marketing market

healthcare chatbots market

iot in agriculture market

blockchain technology market

3d printing software and services market

vertical farming market

drone delivery service market

cloud data back-up recovery market

automatic identification and data capture market

smart grid market

assessment services market

smart irrigation market

advanced metering infrastructure market

voice biometrics market

3d printing market

digital scent technologies market

finfet technology market

lighting as a service market

precision agriculture market dapps market





Tags Data Center Accelerator Market Data Center Accelerator Deep learning training market research Enterprise inference Related Links