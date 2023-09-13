Global Handheld Digital Barometer Market Size

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the glob a l handheld digital barometer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The market is driven by the increasing demand for accurate and portable weather monitoring devices. It caters to variindustries, including aviation, agriculture, and outdoor activities, where real-time atmospheric pressure readings are crucial. Additionally, the growing awareness of weather-related risks and the need for reliable barometric measurements for safety and environmental monitoring fuel market growth.
Key Market Trends
Integration with Smart Devices: Handheld digital barometers were increasingly being designed to sync with smartphones and other smart devices. This allowed users to access real-time weather data, forecasts, and alerts through dedicated apps, enhancing user convenience and accessibility. Rising Interest in Outdoor Activities: The growing interest in outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and boating was driving the demand for portable weather monitoring devices like handheld digital barometers. Outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers rely on these devices for accurate weather information.
Key Market Insights
Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the market as of 2022. As per the component type outlook, the handheld device segment will be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 Key players operating in the global handheld digital barometer market include Thomas Scientific, Omega Engineering, Mensor, Fisherbrand, Stanhope-Seta, Geneq, NovaLynx, Cole-Parmer, Vtech, and Testo among others.
Component Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Handheld Device Replacement Parts & Accessories
End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2 02 8)
Pharmaceutical Companies Research Laboratories Academic Research Institutes Winery and Breweries Oil and Gas CMOs Meteorological Departments
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
Europe
Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Singapore Vietnam Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa
