Izea Adds Creator Experience And Offer Negotiation In Izea Flex

This barrier-free experience lets creators or their agents negotiate, accept or decline offers from brands and agencies using IZEA Flex. In addition, newly enhanced contract features allow marketers to customize standard terms across their marketing organization, reducing the time spent drafting new contracts for each creator collaboration.

"Our latest update empowers Flex users to quickly align with creators, thanks to a low touch, creator-friendly experience and efficient processes for marketers," said Ted Murphy, IZEA's Founder and CEO.“Creators can review offer details such as payment terms and exclusivity in plain language and negotiate or accept marketer offers without any cumbersome onboarding requirements.”

“Flex offers marketers the best of both worlds. Simple offer creation and distribution within a standardized framework as well as the ability to fully customize one-off creator engagement on any social media platform,” Murphy added.“From sponsored posts to on-site activations, Marketers can track and record all their campaign offers in one dashboard and associate those deals with other Flex modules to gain valuable insights.”

Flex Offers are available at no additional cost to all Flex users. New users can try IZEA Flex with a 10-day free trial. To get started or schedule a demo, visit izea.com/flex .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today's top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry's first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

IZEA Adds Creator Experience and Offer Negotiation in IZEA Flex