Klaudio Nikolla Joins Peapack Private As Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

Mr. Nikolla brings over 16 years of success and contributions in the financial services industry to Peapack Private, serving as a trusted advisor to clients. Prior to joining the New York division of Peapack Private, he served as Senior Vice President/Head of Commodity Finance for Valley National Bank, where he spearheaded the bank's new initiatives in strategic verticals such as commodity trade finance, maritime, and other specialty businesses. Klaudio lead a team of bankers and grew these businesses from $300 million in assets to over a $1 billion in assets, with strong risk adjusted returns. Prior to that, he was with HSBC covering a diversified portfolio of domestic and multinational clients. He started his banking career with JP Morgan Chase, Inc., where he held multiple roles across different business lines.

Mr. Nikolla holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Degree in Finance from Baruch College in New York, NY.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.7 billion as of June 30, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit and for more information.

